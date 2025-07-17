Brenmiller Energy: CEO Update: Brenmiller's Strategic Alignment with the EU's €1B Innovation Fund Gains Momentum

As the EU launches its €1 billion Innovation Fund to decarbonize industrial heat, Brenmiller enters as a proven, strategically aligned participant-backed by operational collaborations across Europe, a project pipeline of commercial opportunities, and real-world deployments. With key milestones, including the upcoming commissioning of our Tempo Beverages project, we continue to move from groundwork to scale-where we believe that years of focused development will convert into market traction and long-term value creation

Dear Investors,

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (Nasdaq:BNRG), (the "Company" or "Brenmiller") is not just preparing for the clean energy transition in Europe-we believe we can help promote it.

On July 9, 2025, the European Commission formally launched the €1 billion pilot auction under the Innovation Fund (the "Fund"), marking a watershed moment in the continent's Clean Industrial Deal ("CID"). This program targets one of the most stubborn sources of emissions-industrial process heat, which accounts for 75% of industrial CO2 emissions, yet remains less than 4% electrified.

This is not a course correction for Brenmiller-it's a natural acceleration of the path we've spent more than a decade paving.

A Strategy Years in the Making-Now Meeting Its Moment

At Brenmiller, we've always believed thermal energy storage ("TES") would become essential to industrial decarbonization. That belief has guided over ten years of research and development ("R&D"), system deployments, and mutually beneficial collaborations across Europe. What we're seeing now is the market, its demand and EU policy are moving towards us.

Our bGen system is already operational in Europe and directly aligned with the Innovation Fund's strategic goals, particularly in the electrification and decarbonization of industrial process heat. Specifically, bGen supports:

Decarbonization of industrial process heat - bGen is purpose-built to replace fossil-fuel-based industrial heat with clean, high-temperature electric storage, directly supporting the Fund's core mission of reducing GHG emissions in energy-intensive industries.

High-temperature industrial electrification - With capability to deliver process heat above 400?°C, bGen meets the Fund's criteria for electrification solutions including resistance, induction, or plasma heating at industrial scale.

Energy storage for grid flexibility and renewables integration - bGen offers long-duration thermal storage that smooths demand peaks, supports grid stability, and integrates with renewables-fulfilling the Fund's emphasis on energy storage technologies.

Scalable commercial readiness backed by impact metrics - Designed as a fully replicable, grid-connected system, bGen aligns with the Fund's requirements for maturity, cost efficiency, scalability, and measurable GHG reductions.

These aren't future aspirations being pitched-they're functional realities already operating in the field. That means that as the EU's competitive auction process is expected to open during December 2025, Brenmiller is not positioning speculative concepts; we are entering with qualified projects, field-tested assets, and direct collaboration with major industrial players already underway.

Execution Through Collaborations: Turning Strategy Into Scale

As examples, over the past 24 months, Brenmiller has strategically established the infrastructure, collaborations, and pipeline to meet this moment head-on:

Brenmiller Europe : Through our Madrid-based Brenmiller Energy Europe S.L. , we've built a strong local presence capable of executing EU-compliant projects with speed and flexibility.

Viridi Energy : Our joint venture with Viridi RE ("Viridi") is unlocking direct access to industrial clients and financial capabilities.

Green Enesys : Our collaboration supports the integration of TES with green hydrogen and solar. Green Enesys Group ("Green Enesys") core project development boost our market access. The SolWinHy Cadiz Project in Spain-selected by the European Hydrogen Bank for €25 million of funding -is expected to deliver 56 MWh of renewable heat to power e-methanol production, with full system integration powered by off-grid renewables and wastewater recycling.

Enel : In Italy, our system was deployed to decarbonize a natural gas facility, proving both safety and scalability under commercial, grid-connected conditions.

Entelios AG : As Germany's top aggregator of flexible energy loads, Entelios AG is helping us monetize stored heat through real-time energy balancing and capacity markets.

Partner in Pet Food ("PPF"): One of Europe's largest pet food manufacturers, PPF is working with Brenmiller to explore the decarbonization of its thermal processes. As a high-heat industrial energy user with multi-national operations, PPF represents the type of end-user the Fund aims to support-and a strong commercial fit for bGen deployment.

ENASCO Ltd. ("ENASCO"): In a newly signed memorandum of understanding ("MoU"), ENASCO-a leading specialist in Small Modular Reactor ("SMR") development-has engaged with Brenmiller to co-develop bGen-integrated TES solutions tailored for nuclear applications. The collaboration targets three potential commercial projects worth $50 million by 2030 and a long-term pipeline of up to 20 potential projects valued at $650 million. The first joint project is aimed for launching in 2027, with pilot integrations aimed at powering AI data centers.

(For those interested in the full scope of our European collaborations, project announcements, and validation milestones, a comprehensive list of sources is available in the Sources & References section at the end of this letter)

And while these collaborations are public, we are actively engaging with multiple major energy and industrial players-t with the aim of submitting as many projects as possible in the auction bid, coming this December 2025. The fact we already developed a significant project pipeline of commercial opportunities, is appealing to these major players -who have initiated contact with us regarding the Fund's eligible decarbonization projects.

Momentum in Europe, Milestones at Home

While our European pipeline is front and center in the coming Fund submission cycle-opening December 3, 2025 - we're also achieving key commercial validation elsewhere.

By year end, we anticipate full commissioning our bGen unit at Tempo Beverages Ltd. ("Tempo"), one of Israel's largest beverage manufacturers, the producer of Pepsi, Heineken and many additional global leading beverages. The project, backed by a grant from Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection, is a flagship industrial deployment that will showcase how our system seamlessly integrates with live production processes-cutting emissions, lowering energy costs, and delivering stable thermal output in real-time conditions.

Tempo marks a turning point: from proving to scaling. It represents a concrete demonstration of how our decade-long technological foundation is translating into operating assets with repeatable value and measurable results.

The Inflection We've Prepared For

When we say Brenmiller is aligned with Europe's decarbonization goals, we're not offering a vision-we're presenting evidence.

The groundwork we've laid is producing results. Our systems are operational. Our projects are under way. And we believe some of the industry's most influential players are preparing to step forward, validating not only our technology-but the central role we believe bGen can play in Europe's industrial decarbonization story.

The Fund is not a starting point. For Brenmiller, we believe it's a catalyst to accelerate what's already in motion.

Thank you for your continued confidence and support. We look forward to sharing more progress as we move from submissions to selections, and from selections to scale.

Sincerely,

Avi Brenmiller

CEO, Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:BNRG)

