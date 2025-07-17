More Than Lipstick: Mary Kay's Pink Changing Lives Earns Forbes Top 10 Social Impact Spot

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / In July, Mary Kay Inc. announced it has been recognized by Forbes for the second year in a row, clinching #9 on the 2025 Best Brands for Social Impact list and being the only beauty brand, and the only direct selling brand recognized in the Top 10.

To produce the third-annual Social Impact list, Forbes partnered with data insights company HundredX, which surveys consumers on their perceptions of a brand's values, social stances, sustainability, and community support. The final list of 300 relied on more than 4.4 million consumer ratings across 3,900 brands.

The coveted award aligns with Mary Kay's Pink Changing Lives® strategy, the multi-faceted giving platform that stands at the heart of everything the Company does to empower women around the globe. During the interview with Forbes, Mary Kay's Chief Brand and Scientific Officer Dr. Lucy Gildea shared the many ways the Company supports women's causes and explains how Mary Kay continues to pave the way for women to lead and succeed.

FORBES: What makes Mary Kay customers love Mary Kay?

Lucy Gildea: Mary Kay was founded on a dream to enrich women's lives around the world with a product portfolio rooted in science and a corporate mission focused on empowering women and protecting our natural resources. Sixty plus years later, I am confident this is a winning formula to meet global consumer needs while taking care of our most precious resources - people and our planet. As part of my role as Mary Kay's Chief Brand and Scientific Officer, it is my job to captivate our current customers and Independent Beauty Consultants and invite a new generation to fall in love with our brand.

FORBES: What sort of initiatives has Mary Kay led in social impact and sustainability from 2024 until now to make customers love the brand?

Lucy Gildea: Sustainability - broadly encompassing economic, environmental, and social aspects-is deeply rooted in the Mary Kay story and has been integral to our company culture for over 60 years.

In 1963, Mary Kay Ash created her iconic company on the premise of providing entrepreneurial and leadership opportunities to all women. This still holds true today - 60% of the executive team are female. The company is equally committed to fueling the futures of women in the workplace; 62% of its global R&D team and 81% of its Global Brand Marketing and Creative Studio team are women.

More examples from Dr. Lucy Gildea regarding Mary Kay's commitment to social impact and sustainability:

Mary Kay champions the next generation of female STEM leaders, awarding nearly 40 grants to young women pursuing their STEM dreams around the world.

With a focus on empowering women, advancing cancer research and ending domestic violence, Mary Kay has invested over $230 million in global charitable programs and partnerships impacting the lives of millions of women.

Mary Kay's commitment to sustainability is evident across every aspect of its operations, from reducing water usage in its global manufacturing facilities to a 38-year partnership with The Nature Conservancy to protect and conserve the wetlands in the Gulf of Mexico, and global projects to restore coral reefs and improve ocean biodiversity.

The company also plays a significant role in protecting biodiversity, using sustainable paper sources for packaging, and partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant over 1.4 million trees globally.

Mary Kay is dedicated to responsible ingredient sourcing, with 80% of its shea butter and 93% of its palm oil certified, while prioritizing recyclable and biodegradable materials in its packaging.

***

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

# # #

Mary Kay Inc. ranked #9 on Forbes's 2025 Best Brands for Social Impact 2025 list out of nearly 3,900 brands. Mary Kay is the only beauty brand in the Top 10 and the only direct selling company on the list. (Photo Courtesy: Mary Kay Inc.)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Mary Kay on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mary Kay

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mary-kay

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/more-than-lipstick-mary-kay%e2%80%99s-pink-changing-lives-earns-forbes-t-1049725