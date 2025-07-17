Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU) ("Venu") announced that it retained Texas Capital Securities as its exclusive financial advisor to arrange approximately $200 million in non-dilutive private debt commitments.

This strategic financing is expected to provide substantial growth capital as Venu accelerates construction of its amphitheater developments in McKinney and El Paso, Texas, as well as Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; all part of its expanding portfolio of immersive, fan-first live entertainment campuses.

"We are thrilled to have Texas Capital Securities and their private capital advisory professionals join our team. The music business is roaring and Venu continues to amass a significant backlog of luxury fire pit receivables, having sold over $75 million in 2024, and expected to reach $200 million in 2025. Texas Capital Securities is tasked with advising Venu on the creation of debt financing facilities with expected total commitments of approximately $200 million," said JW Roth, the CEO, Founder, and Chairman of Venu.

The $200 million in anticipated private capital, arranged through Texas Capital Securities, will be used to accelerate construction and support infrastructure buildout, all without equity dilution.

This non-dilutive financing initiative aligns with Venu's aggressive expansion strategy, targeting the addition of two facilities per quarter and a goal of 20 venues with 250,000 total seats by 2028.

The Ford Amphitheater, Venu's Colorado Springs entertainment complex, which opened in 2024, achieved a remarkable 95% capacity rate in its inaugural season, generating significant revenue from ticket sales, sponsorships, and premium hospitality.

Venu's amphitheaters are built with premium guest experience in mind, including VIP firepit boxes and other elevated fan zones that merge hospitality with live music.

Venu's innovative fractional ownership model for luxury fire pit suites and the exclusive Aikman Private Section, named after NFL legend Troy Aikman, curated lounges branded in partnership with NFL legend Troy Aikman, featuring exclusive food, beverage, and meet-and-greet experiences, have driven record sales, from over $75 million, in 2024, and expected to reach $200 million for 2025. These premium offerings provide pass-through depreciation benefits, and VIP perks like preferred parking and concierge services, democratizing access to high-margin entertainment real estate.

Texas Capital Securities' expertise in private capital advisory will facilitate the creation of debt facilities to monetize Venu's growing backlog of luxury receivables, enabling accelerated development without equity dilution. This partnership builds on Venu's recent milestones, including groundbreaking on a $350 million Sunset at McKinney amphitheater in June 2025

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE American: VENU)

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company's ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company's acquired football and other sports teams, the Company's ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football or other sports, the Company's ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

