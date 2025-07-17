Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: 855686 | ISIN: US2546871060 | Ticker-Symbol: WDP
Tradegate
17.07.25 | 15:50
104,66 Euro
+1,65 % +1,70
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WALT DISNEY COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
104,60104,7015:52
104,60104,7015:52
PR Newswire
17.07.2025 15:00 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + The Walt Disney Company rings Opening Bell to celebrate Disneyland Resort's 70th anniversary

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Caroline Woods delivers the pre-market update on July 17th

  • Stocks are pointing to a mixed open Thursday morning as investors track the latest developments involving President Trump and Fed Chair Jerome Powell. On Wednesday, markets finished a volatile session in the green.
  • Traders will be eyeing the latest batch of earnings including reports from NYSE-Listed TSMC and Travelers. These results will offer insight into how executives are viewing the current situation.
  • The NYSE welcomes the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) in celebrating Disneyland Resort's 70th anniversary. CEO Bob Iger, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro and Disneyland Resort President Thomas Mazloum join NYSE President Lynn Martin, alongside Mickey and Minnie, in ringing the bell from Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Opening Bell
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) celebrates Disneyland Resort's 70th Anniversary

Closing Bell
Hearts to Homes celebrates its mission of providing essential home furnishings to young adults aging out of foster care

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733385/NYSE_Market_Update_July_17.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5419955/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--the-walt-disney-company-rings-opening-bell-to-celebrate-disneyland-resorts-70th-anniversary-302507944.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
