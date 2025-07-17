Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Healthcare Industry Executive Brandon Droz Joins SpendMend

Former MUSC Health and Premier Inc. Leader Brings 13+ Years of Supply Chain and Operational Transformation Experience

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / SpendMend, the leading provider of cost cycle management solutions to the healthcare industry, today announced the appointment of Brandon Droz as Managing Director within the company's Purchased Services division.

Brandon Droz

Brandon Droz

Droz brings more than 13 years of leadership experience across health systems and consulting organizations, including key roles at MUSC Health, Premier Inc., and HealthTrust. Most recently, he served as Associate Vice President of Procure-to-Pay at MUSC Health, where he led a large-scale digital transformation across the enterprise-integrating procurement, finance, and supply chain functions to improve financial visibility, automation, and cross-departmental alignment.

Prior to MUSC, Droz held leadership roles in Premier's Advisory Services group, where he advised health systems on supply chain optimization, financial performance, and operational strategy. His earlier career includes nearly nine years at HealthTrust, where he directed supply chain operations for multi-hospital markets and large acute care facilities, managing hundreds of millions in annual supply spend.

In his new role at SpendMend, Droz will lead initiatives to help hospitals improve vendor performance, optimize Purchased Services spend, and drive long-term operational value.

"Brandon brings deep operational experience and an impressive track record of transformation across healthcare supply chains," said Michael Williams, Managing Director Contract Services at SpendMend. "He understands how to navigate complexity and deliver measurable results. We're excited to welcome him to the team."

"Brandon brings direct experience from within the IDN," said Dan Geelhoed, CEO of SpendMend. "He understands the daily challenges our clients face and will help advance our mission to support patient care through the delivery of data-driven, cost-saving solutions."

Droz's addition strengthens SpendMend's ability to support its clients with meaningful, data-driven solutions that reduce cost, enhance visibility, and improve performance across the cost cycle.

About SpendMend
SpendMend helps healthcare organizations improve their cost cycle management and uncover savings to help fund patient care. By combining industry-leading technology with deep expertise, SpendMend delivers full visibility and meaningful financial impact across purchased services, pharmacy, supply chain, finance, and compliance. SpendMend partners with the nation's top hospitals, health systems, and IDNs to illuminate dark data and deliver measurable, sustainable value.

Contact Information

Kylee Ayar
Marketing Manager
kayar@spendmend.com
616-257-8331

.

SOURCE: SpendMend



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/healthcare-industry-executive-brandon-droz-joins-spendmend-1049270

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.