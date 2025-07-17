Healthcare Industry Executive Brandon Droz Joins SpendMend

Former MUSC Health and Premier Inc. Leader Brings 13+ Years of Supply Chain and Operational Transformation Experience

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / SpendMend, the leading provider of cost cycle management solutions to the healthcare industry, today announced the appointment of Brandon Droz as Managing Director within the company's Purchased Services division.

Brandon Droz



Droz brings more than 13 years of leadership experience across health systems and consulting organizations, including key roles at MUSC Health, Premier Inc., and HealthTrust. Most recently, he served as Associate Vice President of Procure-to-Pay at MUSC Health, where he led a large-scale digital transformation across the enterprise-integrating procurement, finance, and supply chain functions to improve financial visibility, automation, and cross-departmental alignment.

Prior to MUSC, Droz held leadership roles in Premier's Advisory Services group, where he advised health systems on supply chain optimization, financial performance, and operational strategy. His earlier career includes nearly nine years at HealthTrust, where he directed supply chain operations for multi-hospital markets and large acute care facilities, managing hundreds of millions in annual supply spend.

In his new role at SpendMend, Droz will lead initiatives to help hospitals improve vendor performance, optimize Purchased Services spend, and drive long-term operational value.

"Brandon brings deep operational experience and an impressive track record of transformation across healthcare supply chains," said Michael Williams, Managing Director Contract Services at SpendMend. "He understands how to navigate complexity and deliver measurable results. We're excited to welcome him to the team."

"Brandon brings direct experience from within the IDN," said Dan Geelhoed, CEO of SpendMend. "He understands the daily challenges our clients face and will help advance our mission to support patient care through the delivery of data-driven, cost-saving solutions."

Droz's addition strengthens SpendMend's ability to support its clients with meaningful, data-driven solutions that reduce cost, enhance visibility, and improve performance across the cost cycle.

About SpendMend

SpendMend helps healthcare organizations improve their cost cycle management and uncover savings to help fund patient care. By combining industry-leading technology with deep expertise, SpendMend delivers full visibility and meaningful financial impact across purchased services, pharmacy, supply chain, finance, and compliance. SpendMend partners with the nation's top hospitals, health systems, and IDNs to illuminate dark data and deliver measurable, sustainable value.

