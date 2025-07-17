The Campaign for Safe Cosmetics: Lawmakers Introduce Landmark Safer Beauty Bill Package to Address Dangerous Gaps in Cosmetic Safety

Bold, New Federal Legislation Will Make Beauty & Personal Care Products Safer for All by Banning the Worst Toxic Chemicals, Protecting Communities of Color & Strengthening Transparency

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Today, Representatives Jan Schakowsky (IL-09), Lizzie Fletcher (TX-07), Doris Matsui (CA-07) and Ayanna Pressley (MA-07) introduced the Safer Beauty Bill Package : a sweeping set of four health-protective federal bills. Congress now has the opportunity to protect millions from daily toxic chemical exposure.

"Safe, accessible beauty cannot wait. After more than 80 years of inaction, the United States finally updated its cosmetics laws in 2022. President Joe Biden was able to sign into law the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act, which now gives authority to the Food and Drug Administration to recall beauty and personal care products harming human health. While this was an important first step, our work is not done," said Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky. "I am proud to reintroduce the Safer Beauty Bill Package with my colleagues Reps. Lizzie Fletcher, Doris Matsui, and Ayanna Pressley."

The Safer Beauty Bill Package Includes:

H.R. 4433 Toxic-Free Beauty Act (Reps. Schakowsky and Fletcher) - Bans two entire classes of chemicals, plus 18 of the most hazardous chemicals - including lead, mercury, formaldehyde, asbestos, phthalates, and parabens - that are linked to cancer, brain damage, and reproductive harm.

H.R. 4436 Cosmetic Safety Protections for Communities of Color & Salon Workers (Reps. Schakowsky and Pressley) - The bill funds $30 million in research, public education, and safer alternatives, and for the first time, directs the FDA to oversee the safety of synthetic hair products often used by Black communities. A recent Consumer Reports investigation found cancer-causing chemicals in all 10 tested synthetic hair products popular among Black women.

H.R. 4435 Cosmetic Hazardous Ingredient Right to Know Act (Reps. Schakowsky and Matsui) - Requires full disclosure of hazardous fragrance and flavor ingredients on product labels and brand websites. In an alarming new report , Breast Cancer Prevention Partners reveals that over 98% of fragrance chemicals either lack basic safety data or are classified as high concern by scientific authorities.

H.R. 4434 Cosmetic Supply Chain Transparency Act (Rep. Schakowsky) - Mandates ingredient and safety data sharing throughout the cosmetics supply chain to help manufacturers and brands make safer products and improve transparency.

The Safer Beauty Bill Package has endorsements from more than 150 health, environmental justice, and consumer organizations and safer beauty brands including Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, Black Women for Wellness, California Healthy Nail Salon Collaborative, Campaign for Safe Cosmetics, Consumer Reports, WE ACT for Environmental Justice, Women's Voices for the Earth, Badger, Counter, Crunchi, Dr. Bronner's, Innersense Organic Beauty, Intelligent Nutrients, and Sienna Naturals.

"For decades, the beauty products marketed to Black women and girls and in our salons have contained toxic, unregulated chemicals - leaving us to disproportionately suffer from increased incidences of cancer, respiratory issues, and adverse reproductive outcomes," said Rep. Ayanna Pressley. "This isn't a coincidence - this is exploitation. Black women, girls, and salon workers should be able to show up every day as our beautiful, authentic selves without fear for our health and safety. It's past time that we regulate these hazardous products and affirm our right to safer alternatives. I am proud to co-lead H.R. 4436 and partner with my colleagues and dedicated advocates on the Safer Beauty Bill Package to do exactly that."

"Many people assume that the personal care and beauty items they use are safe, but with minimal oversight, many of the care, beauty, and salon products sold across the country actually contain toxic chemicals," said Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher. "I am glad to partner with Congresswoman Schakowsky to reintroduce the Toxic-Free Beauty Act to protect the health and safety of people across the country by banning chemicals known to cause significant harm in beauty products."



To find out more about the Safer Beauty Bill Package, visit https://www.bcpp.org/landmark-safer-beauty-bill-package-to-address-dangerous-gaps-in-cosmetic-safety/.

