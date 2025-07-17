GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ to Present Growth Strategy at Liberty Ventures Investor Summit in Chicago

CEO Brett H. Pojunis to Highlight Expansion, Profitability Gains, and Vision to Scale to 20,000+ National Retail Partners

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX ), an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model, today announced that CEO Brett H. Pojunis will present at the Liberty Ventures Investor Summit in Chicago on Monday, July 21, 2025.

The Liberty Ventures Investor Summit is an exclusive gathering of accredited investors, fund managers, and founders. The Summit is a one-day event focused on connecting capital with high-impact ventures, fostering principled deal flow, and equipping investors with tools to scale freedom through business. For those interested in attending or learning more about the event, please visit:

https://www.libertyventures.xyz/investor-summit-chicago

By presenting at the Liberty Ventures Investor Summit, GPOX aims to connect with values-aligned investors to support its mission: to build the largest and most efficient DSD network, servicing independent retailers across the U.S.

Mr. Pojunis will outline GPOX's accelerated growth strategy, key milestones, and the Company's roadmap to scale nationally. The presentation will expand on GPOX's recent June 2025 Shareholder Update , highlighting:

New Call Center : Operational with an experienced manager and inside sales team to drive nationwide B2B sales.

Field Sales Deployment : The first "G-FORCE" team has been activated, targeting over 200 new stores, with plans to replicate this model in new markets.

AI-Driven Wholesale Portal : Real-time ordering platform supporting both DSD and new " DISTRO+ Cash + Carry" locations.

Upgraded Regional Hubs : New climate-controlled warehouses expanding SKU offerings and market capacity.

"GPOX is laser-focused on aggressive revenue growth," said Pojunis. "We're executing a proven model, consistently exceeding targets, optimizing operations, and building a national footprint, and this is just the beginning."

Pojunis will emphasize GPOX's transition from building its DSD infrastructure to entering full-scale expansion, with new sales channels and technology initiatives now live.

GPOX has proven its model, reporting an 87% increase in gross margins, from 15% to 28%, and an 11% YTD increase in revenues, signaling strong operational traction as it scales.

Alexander McCobin , CEO of Liberty Ventures, commented: "We've been closely watching GPOX over the past year, and the progress they've made is nothing short of remarkable. From building out their infrastructure to launching new revenue channels and tightening operational execution, GPOX has demonstrated what it means to scale with purpose. They've transitioned from a developmental stage startup to a serious, growth-oriented enterprise that aligns with the kind of visionary companies we champion at Liberty Ventures."

For more information, visit www.GPOPlus.com

Connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX: https://gpoplus.com/social .

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing the future of distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven AI network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house AI technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable. For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com .

About Liberty Ventures

An ecosystem of purpose-driven investors and entrepreneurs aligned on advancing a free and prosperous future. Liberty Ventures helps like-valued business leaders work with each other to scale the impact of their business and their leadership. Visit libertyventures.xyz to learn more and get involved!

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as "may," "will," "can" "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "seek," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "predict," "could," "intend," "target," "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contacts:

GPOX Shareholder Success Team:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder's Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

Liberty Ventures Team:

Alexander McCobin, CEO

Email: info@libertyventures.xyz

###

SOURCE: GPO Plus, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gpoplus-to-present-growth-strategy-at-liberty-ventures-investor-1049682