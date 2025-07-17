Raven Resources Corp. Announces Completion of Missouri Modern Headquarters

SPRINGFIELD, MO / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Raven Resources Corp. , a Delaware-based holding and operating company, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Missouri Modern Headquarters - a major infrastructure milestone delivered on schedule in July 2024 and now fully operational as of August 2024. Although the milestone was reached last year, this release serves to formally highlight the achievement.

Raven Resources Headquarters



Strategically located in the Missouri countryside, the headquarters features a contemporary three-building campus designed to house Raven's executive offices, operational records, and workforce infrastructure. The site includes a conference room, permanent document storage, open workspaces, and an adjacent executive residential parcel to potentially accommodate rotating personnel from Raven's regional and remote teams.

"This headquarters represents not just a consolidation of leadership and operations, but a foundational investment in our long-term strategy," said Paul Scribner, CEO and Chairman of Raven Resources Corp. "I want to especially thank my colleague, Jamie Moss, for her incredible work and tireless commitment in managing the completion of this project. Her leadership ensured this complex initiative was executed with excellence."

As part of its broader real estate and operational integration strategy, Raven is also exploring the potential use of this facility as a base for one of its investee companies involved in local resort and hospitality operations. Discussions are underway to align the site with the company's expanding presence in the region's leisure and tourism sectors.

The Missouri headquarters will serve as a key hub for team coordination, strategic planning, record keeping, and executive hosting. Located near Raven Ranch - a company-owned agricultural property - the facility reflects Raven's commitment to investing in high-utility assets that support both operations and long-term portfolio value.

About Raven Resources Corp.

Raven Resources Corp. is a diversified investment and asset management firm focused on real estate, private credit, structured finance, and strategic equity investments. With a disciplined approach to capital deployment, Raven Resources partners with high-growth businesses, hospitality ventures, and entertainment initiatives to drive long-term value creation. The company's portfolio includes structured financial instruments, land development, and investment in brand-driven entertainment projects. Committed to financial stability and innovation, Raven Resources continues to expand its footprint through strategic partnerships, asset acquisitions, and market-driven investment strategies.

