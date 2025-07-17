Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.07.2025 15:06 Uhr
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solace Corporation: Solace Announces Availability of Solace Agent Mesh in the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools Category

OTTAWA, ON, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leader in powering real-time, event-driven integration for the agentic age, today announced the availability of Solace Agent Mesh in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy, and deploy Solace's event-driven agentic AI platform using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

Solace Logo

Solace Agent Mesh enables organizations to seamlessly integrate and orchestrate all of its AI agents and other assets in real-time with the power of event-driven integration.

"We're excited to offer Solace Agent Mesh in the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace," said Tim Wong, Chief Revenue Officer at Solace. "AWS Marketplace provides a streamlined way for customers to access our agentic framework, helping them to build and deploy intelligent, extensible, and well-governed AI-powered applications."

Unlike legacy request-response integration models, Solace Agent Mesh routes inputs through an intelligent orchestrator that breaks down events into tasks and dispatches them to appropriate AI agents in real-time, helping organizations fully embrace the benefits of agentic AI:

  • Time to innovation - easily integrate new AI agents and orchestrate interactions between them
  • User experience - improve user experiences by ensuring agents have access to real-time data
  • Scalability & reliability - enable asynchronous, event-driven communication between agents, other applications and data sources
  • Operational efficiency - streamline complex workflows and eliminate manual processes that slow down AI-based applications
  • Security & governance - ensure compliance and governance with robust authentication, authorization and role-based access

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

Learn more about Solace Agent Mesh and the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace.

About Solace:

Solace helps enterprises adopt AI by enabling real-time, event-driven integration across their entire business. Built on a modern event-driven architecture, Solace Platform connects systems, applications, and AI agents with the data they need - securely, seamlessly, and at scale. Established enterprises worldwide - including RBC Capital Markets, Heineken, PSA Singapore and Schwarz Group - trust Solace to enable time-sensitive applications and processes; modernize their application and integration landscape; and create seamless digital experiences for their customers, partners and employees. Learn more at solace.com.

Press Contacts

Europe & Americas

UK

APAC

IBA International

Positive

Rice Communications

Jamie Kightley

Daniel Brown

Trixie Wong

Jkightley@iba-international.com

dbrown@positivemarketing.com

trixie.wong@ricecomms.com

+44 (0) 1572 757932

+44 7480 924144

+65 9757 7531

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1142738/Solace_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/solace-announces-availability-of-solace-agent-mesh-in-the-new-aws-marketplace-ai-agents-and-tools-category-302503674.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
