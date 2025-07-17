Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.07.2025 15:06 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Stevie Awards: Winners in 2025 Stevie Awards for Great Employers Announced

Winners to Be Celebrated in New York on September 16

FAIRFAX, Va., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners in the 2025 (10th annual) Stevie® Awards for Great Employers were announced today. The awards recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

Winners in the 2025 (10th annual) Stevie® Awards for Great Employers were announced today. The awards recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements, and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

Among the organizations with five or more Stevie wins are Bank of America, USA (14), DP DHL, worldwide (14), Globe Telecom, Philippines (14), Tata Consultancy Services, worldwide (13), Cathay United Bank, Taiwan (12), Apexon, worldwide (11), IBM, worldwide (11), Enerjisa Enerji, Türkiye (10), MGM China, Macao, China (10), PEGASUS AIRLINES, Türkiye (10), pladis, Türkiye (9), Allianz SE, Germany (8), Zenutna Holdings Corporation, Philippines (8), DIMES, Türkiye (7), Ooredoo, worldwide (7), PLDT and Smart, Philippines (6), American Health Marketplace, USA (5), Benifex, United Kingdom (5), Eren Enerji, Türkiye (5), Everise, USA (5), Gcash, Philippines (5), HAVELSAN A.S., Türkiye (5), Limak Cement, Türkiye (5), Saman Bank, Iran (5), and Türkiye Kalkinma ve Yatirim Bankasi, Türkiye (5).

For a full list of winners by category, visit https://www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

Two Grand ("best of show") trophy winners in the competition will be announced during the week of July 28.

Winners will be celebrated during a ceremony on Tuesday, September 16 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Tickets are now on sale. The presentations will be broadcast live.

More than 1,000 nominations from organizations in 35 nations and territories were evaluated in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 115 professionals worldwide, acting as judges. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize achievement in many facets of the workplace. Category groups include:

  • Employer of the Year Categories
  • HR Achievement Categories
  • HR Individual Categories
  • HR Team Categories
  • Solution Provider Categories
  • Solutions, Implementations, and Training Programs or Media Categories
  • Thought Leadership Categories

Stevie Award placements in the 31 Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of the ratings of judging professionals and more than 130,000 votes of the general public.

The awards are presented by the Stevie Awards, which organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs including the prestigious International Business Awards® and The American Business Awards®.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Marketing Contact:

Nina Moore
Nina@StevieAwards.com
703 547 8389

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2733058/Stevie_Awards_2025_winners_announced.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/winners-in-2025-stevie-awards-for-great-employers-announced-302507629.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.