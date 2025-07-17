Anzeige
17.07.2025
Orion Innovation Listed in The Connected Product Engineering Services Landscape, Q2 2025 Report

EDISON, N.J., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Innovation ("Orion"), a leading digital transformation and product development services firm, announced it was named in Forrester's report, The Connected Product Engineering Services Landscape, Q2 2025. In the report, Forrester defines connected product engineering service providers as "Firms that conceive, design, develop, launch, and scale new connected (or embodied) products that combine a physical product with digital applications to directly deliver new revenue for their clients."

Orion_Innovation_Logo

The report acknowledges Orion among notable product engineering services providers; Orion sees this as a significant acknowledgment of the company's capabilities and momentum in helping enterprises engineer smart, connected products that drive innovation and business value.

"We are proud to be recognized by Forrester in the Connected Product Engineering Landscape," said Dmitry Oshmarin, CTO of Product Engineering, Orion Innovation. "Our mission is to help our clients reimagine what's possible with connected products-accelerating time to market, improving user experience, and unlocking new revenue models. To us, this acknowledgment shows the impact we're making through our end-to-end digital engineering capabilities."

The report provides an overview of notable service providers that help enterprises design, build, and scale connected hardware and software products. Orion's attributes its inclusion to its deep engineering expertise, domain-led approach, and ability to deliver high-performance, next-generation connected solutions across industries such as manufacturing, automotive, healthcare, and consumer technology. This recognition comes at a time when enterprises are doubling down on connected product strategies to stay competitive and meet the growing demand for intelligent, data-driven experiences.

Authored by Forrester Vice President and Principal Analyst, Paul Miller, the report mentions that connected product engineering services can fill gaps in organizations' capabilities, validating market fit for new products, reducing time to market, and ensuring the cost-effective delivery of a connected product's value throughout that product's life.

Orion brings together its strong heritage in embedded systems, cloud, IoT, and AI with a customer-centric innovation mindset to enable organizations to create smarter, more sustainable products. From concept to deployment-and continuous evolution-Orion supports clients at every stage of the product lifecycle.

About Orion Innovation

Orion Innovation (Orion) is a leading digital transformation and product development services firm. Rooted in engineering excellence and design thinking, Orion combines agility, scale, and maturity to deliver impactful solutions. With a team of approximately 6,000 associates, the company helps Fortune 1000 clients improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experiences, and build innovative digital products. Orion invests in advancing Data & AI-including Generative AI-and Cloud technologies to drive customer innovation.

Operating from offices across North America, EMEA, India, and Latin America, Orion serves clients in a wide range of industries, including Telecom, Media & Technology, Sports & Entertainment, Professional Services, Financial Services, and Healthcare & Life Sciences. For more information, visit www.orioninc.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2195243/5419420/Orion_Innovation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orion-innovation-listed-in-the-connected-product-engineering-services-landscape-q2-2025-report-302507939.html

