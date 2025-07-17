AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) of "a+" (Excellent) of QBE Europe SA/NV (Belgium), QBE UK Limited (United Kingdom), QBE Capital (Global) Ltd. (Bermuda), QBE Capital Ltd. (Bermuda) and the pooled members of QBE North America Insurance Group (see list below). These companies are key operating subsidiaries of QBE Insurance Group Limited (QBE) (Australia) [ASX: QBE], the non-operating holding company of the QBE group of companies. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect QBE's balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favourable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

QBE's balance sheet strength assessment is underpinned by risk-adjusted capitalisation at the strongest level as of year-end 2024, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR). Prospectively, AM Best expects QBE's risk-adjusted capitalisation to remain at least at the very strong level. QBE's balance sheet strength assessment is supported by the group's conservative investment portfolio and its appropriate reinsurance programme. In addition, as a regular capital markets participant, QBE benefits from strong financial flexibility and has demonstrated a trend of decreasing financial leverage in recent years. The group employs a prudent reserving approach, with a record of favourable prior-year reserve development in most years.

The group's strong operating performance assessment reflects its record of robust underwriting performance, supported by its diverse earnings profile. Ongoing underwriting portfolio management has supported improved technical performance in recent years. The group's net/net combined ratio of 90.2% for 2024 represented a two percentage point improvement compared with 2023, as calculated by AM Best on an IFRS 17 basis.

QBE's favourable business profile assessment reflects its excellent geographic diversification and strong competitive positions in its core markets, with an established focus on global commercial lines insurance.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of "a+" (Excellent) have been affirmed for the following pooled members of QBE North America Insurance Group:

General Casualty Company of Wisconsin

General Casualty Insurance Company

NAU Country Insurance Company

North Pointe Insurance Company

Praetorian Insurance Company

QBE Insurance Corporation

QBE Reinsurance Corporation

QBE Specialty Insurance Company

Regent Insurance Company

Southern Pilot Insurance Company

Stonington Insurance Company

