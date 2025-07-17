ACES India Private Limited: ACES Signs Landmark Agreement with BMRCL to Build 4G/5G-Ready Neutral Host Telecom Infrastructure Across Namma Metro

BANGALORE, India, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACES India Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabia-based Advanced Communications and Electronics Systems Company (ACES), has signed a strategic agreement with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to implement advanced Telecom infrastructure across the Namma Metro network.

Following a competitive bidding process and formal Letter of Acceptance earlier this year, this long-term partnership will enable ACES to deploy, operate, and maintain high-speed mobile infrastructure across 62 metro stations in Phase 1 and Phase 2.

Enabling Seamless Connectivity for Over 300 million Annual Passengers

The project will deliver reliable 4G and 5G mobile coverage across both elevated and underground sections of the metro, enhancing the daily commute experience for more than 300 million annual passengers. ACES will implement a shared Telecom infrastructure model that allows all telecom operators to offer seamless services through a single, efficient system.

This model significantly reduces infrastructure duplication and lowers overall cost, while ensuring excellent network quality and fast roll-out across the metro network.

Maheshwar Rao M, Managing Director of BMRCL, said: "This partnership is another step towards delivering future-ready mobility solutions while ensuring sustainability and operational efficiency. The new infrastructure will support multiple operators, reduce duplication, and enable faster roll-out of 4G/5G services. Commuters across these corridors can expect uninterrupted connectivity during their metro journeys."

Reinforcing Digital Transformation in Indian Cities

Dr. Akram Aburas, Group CEO of ACES, commented: "India is a vital part of our global growth strategy. This partnership with BMRCL reinforces our commitment to supporting digital transformation in Indian cities through robust telecom infrastructure."

Mohammed N. Mazher, Managing Director, ACES India, added: "This agreement is a significant milestone in our India journey. We are proud to contribute to Bangalore's public infrastructure by providing a scalable, future-ready connectivity framework for Namma Metro."

The 13-year agreement, with a potential 2-year extension, also supports India's broader push towards Digital India and smart mobility by embedding digital readiness into urban public transport.

Strengthening ACES India's Metro Portfolio

ACES continues to expand its footprint across India's urban mobility landscape. In addition to Namma Metro, the company is already working on key telecom infrastructure projects across Bangalore International Airport, Mumbai Metro Line 3, Noida International Airport, Surat Diamond Bourse, Kanpur Metro and Agra Metro.

About ACES:

ACES is a Saudi-headquartered digital infrastructure company with operations across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe. The company specializes in telecom infrastructure, smart cities, drones, private networks and data centers. Learn more at www.aces-co.com.

About BMRCL:

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is a joint venture between the Government of India and the Government of Karnataka. It is responsible for the implementation and operation of the Namma Metro project. Learn more at www.english.bmrc.co.in.

