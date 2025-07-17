Argentina's first energy storage tender drew 1. 347 GW of bids from 15 companies proposing 27 projects, exceeding the 500 MW target and representing more than $1 billion in pledged investment. From ESS News The Argentinian government opened the bids this week for its AlmaGBA tender process. The international tender, first announced in February, aimed to secure 500 MW of energy storage capacity for critical points in the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area (AMBA) grid. In a strong show of interest, 15 companies submitted 27 different project proposals. These represent a combined investment commitment ...

