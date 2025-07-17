Anzeige
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
ACCESS Newswire
17.07.2025
Class of 2025 Enters the Toughest Job Market in Years - Big Interview Experts Say It's Not All Doom

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / As cap-and-gown celebrations wind down, a new challenge looms for the class of 2025: a job market that's tougher than any seen in recent memory. According to the Federal Reserve, unemployment for recent graduates has outpaced the national average for the first time since 1980, with entry-level hiring freezes, AI automation, and economic uncertainty reshaping the traditional path from college to career.

"Many of today's entry-level roles are disappearing before new grads even have a chance to compete," said Pamela Skillings, co-founder and chief coach at Big Interview, a job training platform used by hundreds of colleges and universities nationwide. "But that doesn't mean opportunity is gone-it just means students need to be better prepared, more adaptable, and more strategic in how they present themselves."

Recent research confirms this, with a 2024 McKinsey report estimating 44% of global job tasks could be automated, with white-collar entry-level roles among the most affected. A LinkedIn survey of executives found that 63% believe AI will replace many entry-level tasks, altering job expectations for new hires.

Skillings, who has coached thousands of job seekers through economic downturns, sees a shift in what employers are hiring for: adaptability, clarity of communication, and the ability to think critically in fast-changing environments.

"AI may have changed the market, but it hasn't changed what makes people hirable," she said. "Hiring managers still want to hear your story, understand your strengths, and see how you solve problems. The graduates who learn to communicate that clearly will stand out - even in a flooded market."

According to Skillings, the students who fare best aren't always the ones with perfect résumés or the most experience; they're the ones who know how to position themselves, speak clearly about their strengths, and demonstrate problem-solving skills in real time.

She also stresses that AI isn't just changing who gets hired, it's also changing how hiring happens. "AI is already baked into how companies operate, how they review resumes, and how they conduct interviews," she said. "That means new grads need to learn how to collaborate with AI, not fear it."

Skillings encourages graduates to take small, strategic steps-even in the face of an overwhelming market. "Pick one thing you can do this week to move forward," she said. "Sign up for a free AI course. Rework your résumé with a clear story. Explore a career path AI can't replace. This isn't just about getting a job-it's about finding your place in a workforce that's evolving fast."

About Pamela Skillings:
Pamela Skillings is a nationally recognized career coach and co-founder of Big Interview. A former professor at NYU and former corporate VP, she has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and CNN. She is also the author of Escape from Corporate America and Job Interviewing for Dummies (2024 edition).

About Big Interview:
Big Interview is a premier AI-driven job interview training platform with partners including more than 700 higher education institutions, government workforce agencies and businesses, as well as individual clients.

We prepare individuals for all aspects of the interview process with a vast library of video lessons and practice interviews, available in both English and Spanish, tailored to 1100+ job roles. Big Interview also provides real-time AI-powered feedback and personalized coaching to help users refine their skills. On average, Big Interview users secure employment in 4.4 weeks, compared to the national average of 23 weeks.

Contact Information

Steve Ruder
Vice President
steve@biginterview.com

SOURCE: Big Interview



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/class-of-2025-enters-the-toughest-job-market-in-years-big-interview-experts-say-its-not-a-1049282

