1933 Industries Inc.: 1933 Industries Reminds Shareholders to Vote at the Upcoming Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933 Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTC PINK:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis cultivator and producer, reminds shareholders to vote at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") to be held on July 25, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. (Vancouver time).

The deadline to receive all votes/proxies is 10:30 a.m. (PST) on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. The Company reminds all Shareholders to submit their proxies before the deadline.

Shareholders will be asked to vote on the following matters:

1. To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024

2. To set the number of directors to be elected at the AGM at Three (3)

3. To elect directors

4. To appoint MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the Directors to fix their remuneration

5. To consider a resolution approving unallocated options under the Company's existing Stock Option Plan until July 25, 2028

6. To consider by ordinary resolution, the amendment of the Articles of the Company

The details of all matters proposed to be put before the shareholders at the AGM are set forth in the Management Information Circular (the "Circular"). Shareholders are reminded to view the Circular prior to voting. Materials for the Meeting may be viewed online at:

1933industries.com/investors/agm-materials

www.sedar.com

Meeting Date and Location



Date & Time: Friday, July 25, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. (PST)

Place: Boardroom of Suite 300 - 1055 West Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 2E9

Record Date: Only shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2025, (the "Record Date") are entitled to vote at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

All shareholders are entitled to attend the AGM and vote by proxy. No voting is permitted on the day of the meeting.

Voting



Registered shareholders of Record Date are asked to return their proxies using one of the following methods by the proxy cut-off date (10:30 a.m. PST, July 23, 2025).

INTERNET: https://vote.odysseytrust.com

MAIL: Proxy Department, Odyssey Trust Company, Trader's Bank Building, 702, 67 Yonge Street, Toronto Ontario M5E 1J8.

Non-registered holders are asked to use the voter instruction form provided by your intermediary (bank, trust company or broker) and return it as early as practicable to ensure that it is transmitted on time. It must be received by your intermediary with sufficient time for them to file a proxy by the deadline noted above. Shareholders with questions about notice-and-access can call Odyssey Trust toll free at 1-888-290-1175 or proxy@odysseytrust.com

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based licensed producer, focused on the cultivation and extraction of a large portfolio of cannabis consumer products in a variety of formats under its flagship brands, Alternative Medicine Association (AMA) and Level X. Its product offerings are cultivated at the Company's 68,000 sq. ft. indoor facility and marketed directly to retail dispensaries. AMA branded flower, infused pre-rolls, and in-house boutique concentrates consistently rank as the top products sold in Nevada. For more information, please visit www.1933industries.com

For further information please contact:

Alexia Helgason, VP, Investor Relations

604-728-4407

alexia@1933industries.com

Brian Farrell, Chairman and CEO

brian@1933industries.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com. 1933 Industries undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

