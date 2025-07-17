Baker Tilly: Life Science Industry Trends: Navigating Complexity and Shaping the Future

Authored by Baker Tilly's Darren R. Jones, Mark Scallon, Kristen Godsoe

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Life sciences organizations continue to operate within a fast-changing environment defined by evolving capital markets, regulatory scrutiny, innovation in drug development, and shifting expectations around compliance and transparency. Current events, including pricing litigation, PBM reform, and global trade developments, are further reshaping strategic priorities. Life science industry trends such as cross-functional coordination, data-informed decision-making, and adaptability have become essential in shaping the future of the sector.

Funding the future: Navigating capital in a competitive market

Capital markets remain a key driver of momentum in life sciences. Despite an uncertain economic outlook, investors are actively rewarding organizations with strong science, validated technologies and clear commercial strategies. Mature clinical-stage companies, particularly those in areas like oncology, gene therapy and rare diseases, are receiving more attention than pre-clinical ventures.

Access to capital is becoming increasingly dependent on business fundamentals. Life sciences organizations must present clear paths to profitability, demonstrate disciplined financial management and offer evidence of return on investment. To stand out in a competitive funding environment, many companies are aligning research and development efforts with market demand, strengthening the predictability of development timelines and establishing the operational foundations needed to support sustainable growth.

Embedding compliance into everyday strategy

Regulatory agencies are adopting a more assertive stance, particularly in addressing misconduct around speaker programs, kickbacks and promotional activities. Recent enforcement actions have focused on companies using luxury venues, offering excessive hospitality or repeating educational programs with minimal scientific value. These cases highlight the continued need for vigilance in healthcare professional (HCP) engagement and promotional integrity.

Updates to guidelines such as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) reflect a shift toward targeting systemic corruption, transnational cartels and conduct that may impact national interests. The Department of Justice (DOJ) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have also signaled renewed enforcement vigor, with a recent settlement involving a major pharmaceutical company reinforcing expectations around proactive internal controls, third-party due diligence and self-reporting. For multinational companies, the takeaway is clear: compliance must be embedded throughout global operations, not just within U.S. borders.

Importantly, compliance in life sciences is increasingly viewed as an advisory function. Organizations are beginning to integrate compliance earlier in the product lifecycle, allowing for more strategic oversight and helping to prevent risk rather than reacting to it. This shift marks a growing appreciation for the value compliance brings to cross-functional decision-making.

Drug pricing and market access challenges

Drug pricing remains highly scrutinized with increasing complexity. While gross-to-net (GTN) calculations continue to challenge financial teams, attention is shifting upstream to broader issues of affordability and transparency. Programs such as 340B and ongoing pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) reform efforts are driving manufacturers to reexamine pricing structures and rebate models.

PBM reform has gained broad legislative support through proposals such as the Lower Costs More Transparency Act and the PBM Reform Act. These bills aim to eliminate spread pricing and require greater disclosure of rebates and fees. The Federal Trade Commission is also investigating the largest PBMs for practices that may reduce market competition or limit patient access.

At the same time, the 340B program is facing renewed legal challenges. Some manufacturers are seeking to shift from point-of-sale discounts to rebate models, arguing that doing so would improve transparency and prevent misuse. Regulators have expressed concerns about delaying financial relief for covered entities and disrupting program integrity. The resolution of these disputes could have lasting implications for policy enforcement and manufacturer compliance.

Policymakers are also considering international reference pricing through most favored nation proposals, which would link U.S. drug prices to those in other developed countries. Although politically sensitive, these efforts reflect continued concern over global pricing disparities. Trade policy is another emerging factor, as tariff uncertainty and international disruptions are prompting companies to reevaluate supply chain risk and pricing strategy.

To respond to this evolving environment, many organizations are adopting data-driven pricing frameworks supported by automation and analytics. These tools help improve visibility and compliance while supporting more agile and informed decision-making.

The rise of gene and cell therapies adds a new layer of complexity. These treatments offer long-term or curative outcomes, but existing reimbursement models often do not account for their extended value. With patients frequently changing insurance plans, payers may be reluctant to invest in therapies with delayed savings. As adoption increases, manufacturers and payers will need to develop innovative financing models that balance scientific advancement with practical affordability.

Shifting dynamics in external funding and industry stewardship

With public funding often constrained, many life sciences organizations are stepping into new roles as funders or collaborators in the broader health ecosystem. Philanthropic initiatives, non-dilutive grants and public-private partnerships are gaining traction as alternatives or supplements to venture capital and traditional equity funding.

This shift reflects a broader call for life sciences industry stewardship. Life sciences companies are expected not only to innovate but also to contribute meaningfully to healthcare outcomes. Engaging in external funding efforts helps build public trust, enhances corporate reputation and supports long-term alignment with patient and societal needs.

To participate effectively, companies must clearly articulate their value, demonstrate measurable impact and collaborate with a range of stakeholders from government to academia to nonprofit organizations.

Artificial intelligence in action

Artificial intelligence (AI) plays a growing role in shaping life sciences strategy, from drug discovery to HCP engagement. Yet organizations must carefully differentiate between true AI innovation and inflated expectations. The most impactful uses of AI today include automating repetitive processes, uncovering new therapeutic targets and improving decision-making through advanced analytics.

When integrated with compliance, due diligence and financial oversight, AI has the potential to streamline key business processes such as contracting, payment workflows and cross-border tax compliance. Embedding controls within AI-enabled systems ensures that speed does not come at the expense of regulatory compliance.

AI is also transforming how organizations evaluate key opinion leaders (KOLs) and optimize engagement. Companies are leveraging data to assign tiers, determine fair market value, and assess the impact of KOL interactions on commercial success.

Enterprise risk management as a strategic driver

Enterprise risk management (ERM) is becoming a critical element of strategic planning across the industry. ERM involves identifying, assessing and mitigating risks across areas such as compliance, finance, operations and environmental impact. A well-structured ERM program enables organizations to anticipate obstacles and make informed decisions that support resilience and growth.

Today's leading companies use tools like risk scenario modeling, real-time monitoring dashboards and maturity diagnostics to align risk appetite with strategic objectives. These insights support board-level reporting, facilitate cross-functional accountability and ensure that risk mitigation efforts are consistent and measurable.

ERM is no longer just a back-office function. It is becoming integral to organizational planning, helping life sciences leaders not only respond to disruption but also uncover competitive advantage in uncertainty.

The future of life sciences starts with integration

Companies face challenges across capital markets, compliance enforcement, drug pricing and funding constraints, yet the opportunities to innovate and lead are equally powerful. What sets resilient organizations apart is their ability to integrate strategy across functions, embed risk and compliance into everyday decision-making and adapt quickly to market changes.

In this evolving landscape, success depends on the ability to balance innovation with accountability, speed with discipline, and financial goals with patient-centric outcomes. Organizations that rise to meet this challenge will not only weather the uncertainty ahead but define the next era of life sciences leadership.

Connect with a Baker Tilly specialist to learn more.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Baker Tilly on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Baker Tilly

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/baker-tilly

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Baker Tilly

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/life-science-industry-trends-navigating-complexity-and-shaping-t-1049732