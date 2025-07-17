BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

(LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)



Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company



17 July 2025



BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that Co-Manager, Evy Hambro will provide a live presentation via Investor Meet Company on 21 Jul 2025 at 10:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 20 Jul 2025, 09:00 BST, or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet BlackRock World Mining Trust plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/blackrock-world-mining-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow BlackRock World Mining Trust plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

