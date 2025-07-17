Anzeige
Chordate Medical Holding AB
WKN: A40NBL | ISIN: SE0022726139 | Ticker-Symbol: K1Z0
Frankfurt
17.07.25 | 09:11
0,510 Euro
-0,39 % -0,002
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2025 15:45 Uhr
Chordate Medical Holding AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ)

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ), held on 17 July 2025, the following resolution was passed. All resolutions were adopted in accordance with the proposals previously made public in the notice to attend the meeting.

Approval of the Board of Directors' resolution on a directed share issue
The General Meeting resolved, with the required majority in accordance with Chapter 16 of the Swedish Companies Act (commonly referred to as the "Leo rules"), to approve the Board of Directors' resolution from 30 June 2025 on a directed issue of not more than 637,500 preference shares. The share issue entails an increase in the company's share capital of up to SEK 2,550,000.

The new shares shall be subscribed for by Sifonen AB, Tommy Hedberg and related parties, and Caroline Brandberg and related parties. The subscription price was set at SEK 4.00 per share, which represents a premium compared to both the closing price on the day of the Board's resolution and the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) over the 20 trading days preceding 30 June 2025.

The purpose of the share issue is to strengthen the company's financial flexibility in line with its overall strategic plan.

For more information, please contact:
Anders Weilandt, CEO
anders.weilandt@chordate.com
Cell: +46 733-874277

About Chordate
Chordate Medical Holding AB (publ) is a medical technology company that has developed, patented and CE-marked Ozilia® Migraine, a neuromodulation and drug-free treatment technology for chronic migraine and chronic rhinitis. The treatment has clinically proven efficacy according to a recent study, and is marketed in selected markets in the EU and the Middle East. Chordate Medical is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: CMH). Read more at www.chordate.com

The company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Bergs Securities AB.

N.B. The English text is an in-house translation of the original Swedish text. Should there be any disparities between the Swedish and the English text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

