Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - 247marketnews.com, a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and insights, reports that Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB), the global leader in spider silk-based super fiber technology, recently announced that it completed another production batch of its proprietary BAM-1 spider silk, reaching approximately one-third of the total volume required to fulfill its first commercial order from a globally renowned European luxury fashion house.

This achievement underscores Kraig Labs' position as a pioneer in bioengineered spider silk, a material highly prized for its exceptional properties. Spider silk has long been one of the most sought-after natural fibers due to its unmatched combination of strength, elasticity, and lightness. Five times stronger than steel by weight and more flexible than Kevlar, spider silk's biocompatibility, biodegradability, and performance characteristics have applications across a wide range of industries and high-performance applications.

Its potential uses span multiple industries: in athletic apparel for durable, flexible, and sustainable performance wear; luxury textiles, fashion, couture, high-end apparel; in aerospace for lightweight composites that improve fuel efficiency; in defense for ballistic vests and parachute cords; in medical textiles for sutures, tissue scaffolds, and drug delivery systems; in construction for strong, lightweight structural reinforcements; in wearables for breathable, smart textiles that integrate electronics; and sustainability-focused materials.

The completion of this batch marks a pivotal moment in Kraig Labs' transition from R&D to revenue-generating commercialization, bringing the Company one step closer to executing what would be the world's first sale of bioengineered spider silk at scale.

Kraig Labs is on watch for the imminent completion of its first commercial spider silk sale, a pivotal milestone that positions the Company as the first to deliver bioengineered spider silk at scale.

In addition to the European based Global Luxury Brand, Kraig Labs stated that they "are in regular communication with…major Global brands that are standing by to receive their first shipments of materials." Including "a world leader in high-end performance sportswear with an approved budget to buy silk from us" and "one of the world's top 5 performance athletic equipment producers, looking for spider silk to integrate into their top-performing products. Supplying products to these three entities is the focus of our current production."

Until now, spider silk's commercial potential has remained largely untapped due to spiders' territorial nature, which prevents traditional farming. Kraig Labs solved this with genetically engineered silkworms that can produce spider silk protein using existing commercial sericulture infrastructure, unlocking scalable production at significantly reduced cost compared to synthetic fermentation methods.

"Deploying two separate rearing centers for our parent lines is a key part of our strategy to build a reliable and scalable supply chain that can address the demand for spider silk and support year-round production," said Kim Thompson, Founder and CEO of Kraig Labs. "This plan, which is the brainchild of our chief sericulture expert, Dr. Kumar, will provide the throughput necessary to support large-scale commercial production and a buffer against potential disruption."

Building the World's First Commercial Spider Silk Supply Chain

To meet the rising interest from global luxury brands and technical textile buyers, Kraig Labs is now executing a dual-pronged production expansion strategy. This includes:

A dual-facility rearing model to mitigate risks and boost capacity

to mitigate risks and boost capacity A cold-storage diapausing system that allows near-continuous silk output and better control of hybrid silkworm cycles

that allows and better control of hybrid silkworm cycles Integration of new hybrid silkworm strains engineered for both high-quality fiber and increased survivability

"This latest batch brings us another step closer to delivering premium spider silk materials to one of the most recognized names in fashion," said Jon Rice, Chief Operating Officer. "The shift to a diapausing hybrid system reflects our long-term vision to deliver the highest quality spider silk at commercial scale. By making this investment in time, infrastructure, and production strategy, we are positioning ourselves to meet the demand we see forming."

A Turning Point for Kraig Labs

This milestone validates Kraig Labs' unique vertical integration model, enabling it to maintain full control over R&D, strain development, and commercial-scale production. The Company's BAM-1 and BAM-2 platforms are part of its broader spider silk pipeline, designed to meet both luxury aesthetic and performance durability specifications.

Kraig's recent successes in optimizing silkworm survivability, yield, and fiber strength have laid the groundwork for 2025 and beyond. With growing demand from high-fashion, defense, and technical apparel sectors, Kraig Labs is emerging as the only company positioned to deliver spider silk at meaningful volumes and profitably.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories (OTCQB: KBLB)

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk-based fiber technologies. Through its proprietary silkworm-based genetic engineering platform, Kraig Labs produces high-performance, cost-effective, and scalable spider silk materials for use in defense, performance apparel, technical textiles, and medical applications.

