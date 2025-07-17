Morien Resources Corp.: Morien Announces Strategic Aggregate Partnership

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morien Resources Corp. (" Morien " or the "Company") (TSX-V:MOX) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic partnership with a large, U.S. based, regional crushed stone ("aggregate") operator to jointly identify and permit long-life crushed stone opportunities in Atlantic Canada.

Morien has pursued new relationships leveraging its regional expertise and longstanding relationships across Nova Scotia and Atlantic Canada. This effort is aligned with its commitment to unlocking the potential of Atlantic Canada's high-quality mineral resources that can serve both domestic and export infrastructure markets.

This partnership positions Morien to capitalize on Atlantic Canada's strategic location, deep-water access, and high-quality stone resources to meet rising infrastructure demands in both Canada and the eastern U.S.

In May 2025, the provincial government of Nova Scotia expanded its support of the mining industry by identifying aggregate as a "Strategic Mineral" under its Critical Minerals Strategy, a commodity that Nova Scotia now deems important for its economy and future development.

The collaboration has already yielded promising results. One aggregate (granite) project in Nova Scotia has advanced to formal technical and stakeholder engagement with environmental and permitting groundwork now underway. A second aggregate (limestone) project in Newfoundland is currently progressing through due-diligence, including early-stage technical and commercial assessment.

Under the terms of the strategic partnership agreement, Morien will receive a milestone payment upon the successful permitting of certain designated projects and is entitled to an industry competitive production royalty on future sales over the life of the operation. Morien's time and expenses associated with each project are reimbursed by its partner. This arrangement is consistent with Morien's focus on disciplined project selection and its partner-driven business model that maximizes long-term value while maintaining its lean operating model.

The Company expects to provide further updates as milestones are achieved within this new aggregate initiative.

About Morien

Morien is a Nova Scotia based, mining development company created in 2012 to be a vehicle of direct prosperity for Nova Scotians, its largest shareholder group. Led by Nova Scotians, Morien's primary assets are a royalty on the sale of coal from the Donkin Mine in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, and a royalty on the sale of aggregate from the permitted Black Point Project, in Guysborough County, Nova Scotia. Morien's management team exercises ruthless discipline in managing both the assets and liabilities of the Company. The Company's management and its Board of Directors consider shareholder returns to be paramount over corporate size, number or scale of assets and industry recognition. The Company has 51,292,000 issued and outstanding common shares and a fully diluted position of 53,992,000. Further information is available at www.MorienRes.com.

