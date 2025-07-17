Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025
WKN: A2JBXB | ISIN: CA7472695047
Berlin
17.07.25 | 16:41
0,064 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2025 13:42 Uhr
24 Leser
Q-GOLD RESOURCES LTD.: Q-Gold Announces Appointment of Peter Tagliamonte as Chief Executive Officer

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q-Gold Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QGR, OTC: QGLDF) ("Q-Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today the appointment of Peter Tagliamonte, P.Eng. as its Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Andreas Rompel has assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer and VP Exploration and will remain on the board of directors of the Company.

Mr. Tagliamonte brings over 30 years of specialized experience in open pit and underground mine development and shaft sinking and extensive experience with low grade open pit mine development and operations. He has a strong track record of managing complex regulatory environments and navigating operational challenges. In recognition of his leadership and contributions to the mining industry, Mr. Tagliamonte was named Mine Manager of the Year by the Mining Journal in 2005-a prestigious accolade that underscores his expertise and impact. He holds both a Mining Engineering degree and an MBA from the University of Western Ontario.

About Q-Gold

Q-Gold (TSXV: QGR, OTC: QGLDF) is a publicly traded Canadian-based mineral exploration company targeting high-grade gold and silver discoveries in multiple jurisdictions. Q-Gold is currently exploring for gold at the past-producing Foley Gold Mine in Mine Centre, Ontario.

For further information, contact:
Dr. Andreas Rompel
Chief Operating Officer and VP Exploration
andy.rompel@qgoldresources.com
Cell: +1 778 987 9114

Cautionary Notes

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


