Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Strong Net Income and Earnings Per Share for Second Quarter 2025

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $10.4 million, compared to $10.6 million in the prior quarter and $7.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net income increased 33.5% year over year

Net income for the second quarter of 2025 represents a return on average assets of 1.69% and a return on average tangible common equity of 17.44%

Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.77, compared to $1.80 in the prior quarter and $1.35 in the second quarter of 2024

Core deposits were $2.07 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $22.0 million or 1.1% from March 31, 2025. Core deposits increased $327.6 million or 18.8% year over year. Total deposits were $2.16 billion as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $29.2 million or 1.3% from March 31, 2025, which included a reduction in brokered deposits of $51.2 million. Total deposits increased 8.1% year over year

Total cost of deposits was 2.08% for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.22% in the prior quarter and 2.67% in the second quarter of 2024, an improvement of 6.4% quarter over quarter and 22.3% year over year. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.04% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 2.11% at March 31, 2025. Total cost of funding sources was 2.14% for the second quarter of 2025, a decrease from 2.29% in the prior quarter and 2.78% in the second quarter of 2024

Loans held-for-investment ("HFI") totaled $2.08 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.4 million or 0.1% from March 31, 2025. Loans HFI increased 5.1% year over year

Net interest margin was 4.94% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 4.61% in the prior quarter and 4.48% in the second quarter of 2024

Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.3 million, compared to $0.3 million for the prior quarter and $2.1 million for the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for loan losses was 1.35% of loans HFI as of June 30, 2025 compared to 1.27% at March 31, 2025

As of June 30, 2025, criticized loans totaled $58.2 million, or 2.79% of total loans, up from $40.8 million, or 1.96% of total loans, in the prior quarter

Tangible book value per share was $42.20 as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $1.91 since March 31, 2025 primarily as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 4.7% quarter-over-quarter and 21.8% year over year.

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), ("Company") and CalPrivate Bank ("Bank") announced unaudited financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2025. The Company reported net income of $10.4 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $10.6 million, or $1.80 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $7.8 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, "Earnings continue to be strong as a result of improvement in our deposit base and funding costs as well as an industry leading net interest margin. Although 2025 has been a slower year for loan growth due to economic uncertainty and what we view as unreasonable market loan pricing, we are adding new Relationships across our footprint by delivering Distinctively Different Service and providing Clients with customized Solutions that meet their individual needs. We have onboarded 8 new Relationship focused Team Members this quarter, with more in the pipeline. We are strong believers in the Southern California market, as demonstrated by our new Santa Barbara County office in Montecito, which we anticipate opening in the third quarter."

Sowers added, "The Bank's superior financial performance and industry leading service metrics continue to be recognized by industry publications and our Clients. This recognition reinforces our strategic thinking and our dedication to excellence, innovation, delivering Client-focused banking solutions and enhancing shareholder value:

Top 20 Community Banks in the US for 2025 by American Banker with assets between $2B and $10B in assets and #2 in California

#1 for both Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) among banks with less than $5 billion in assets in 2024

#1 SBA 504 Community Bank Lender in the United States

#10 Best U.S. Bank by Bank Director's RankingBanking ®

Client Net Promoter Score of 81 (World Class)

Bauer 5 Star Rating

2025 Best 50 OTCQX

"Management has continued to focus on providing clients with a differentiated superior banking experience while producing industry leading shareholder value creation. Client surveys validate superior service levels while financial results remain in the top tier of banks nationally. Outstanding net interest margin and superior efficiency ratios confirm both the bank's unique client relationship strategy, calculated decision making, and the effective operating systems that have resulted from our continuous improvement focus through project management, product evaluation, and technology implementation programs. In preparation for a less certain general economic environment, we have continued to invest in people and technology. We expanded our geographic footprint into Santa Barbara County and added relationship managers throughout Southern California, and management is preparing for and evaluating a wave of newer technologies including AI and risk management tools. In addition, our Team takes pride in continuing to commit their time and the bank's financial support for non-profits in the communities we serve, in gratitude for these organizations' outstanding work to strengthen their communities by improving the lives of those they serve," said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $30.1 million, an increase of $2.4 million or 8.6% from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.4 million or 22.1% from the second quarter of 2024. The increase from the prior quarter was due to a $1.7 million increase in interest income, which included $0.7 million of nonaccrual interest recognized on loans that were fully satisfied through a foreclosure, and a $0.7 million decrease in interest expense, resulting from a 19 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, primarily driven by a 14 basis point decrease in the cost of total deposits.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 4.94%, compared to 4.61% for the prior quarter and 4.48% in the second quarter of 2024. The 33 basis point increase in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due to a higher average yield on loans, which included the effect of an 11 basis point increase in net interest margin due to nonaccrual interest recognized on loans that were fully satisfied through foreclosure, and a decrease in the cost of total funding sources. The yield on interest-earning assets was 6.89% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 6.70% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.95% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 3.14% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.08% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 2.22% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 1.94% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 1.99% in the prior quarter and 2.28% for the second quarter of 2024. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.04% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 2.11% at March 31, 2025.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.3 million, compared to $0.3 million in the prior quarter and $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2024. The provision expense for loans HFI for the second quarter of 2025 was $1.7 million, primarily reflecting a $1.1 million increase in the specific reserve for a nonaccrual loan, as well as quarterly adjustments to CECL model inputs stemming from changes in loan risk ratings and a weakening economic outlook for Southern California. This was offset by a $0.4 million reversal for unfunded commitments due to increased line of credit utilization that resulted in lower unfunded commitment balances. For more details, please refer to the "Asset Quality" section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.6 million in the prior quarter and $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") loan sales for the second quarter of 2025 were $9.5 million with a 10.01% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $523 thousand, compared with $8.3 million with a 10.86% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $469 thousand in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $15.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $14.1 million in the prior quarter and $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest expense from the prior quarter is primarily due to higher compensation and benefits costs from continued hiring, including a team of bankers in Montecito, as well as elevated professional services expenses related to expanded loan portfolio reviews performed during the quarter as we proactively manage credit risk and the transition to a new Chief Credit Officer. The efficiency ratio was 49.27% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 47.90% in the prior quarter and 49.46% in the second quarter of 2024. The slight increase in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter was due to the increase in noninterest expense.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $4.4 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was 29.7%, compared to 29.5% in the prior quarter and 29.5% in the second quarter of 2024.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of June 30, 2025, total assets were $2.45 billion, a decrease of $28.0 million since March 31, 2025. The decrease in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to lower cash and due from banks, partially offset by higher investment securities and loans receivable. Our total cash and due from banks decreased to $140.6 million as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $77.9 million or 35.6% since March 31, 2025, primarily due to purchases of investment securities and a decrease in brokered deposits and borrowings. Investment securities available-for-sale ("AFS") were $188.8 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $32.5 million or 20.8% since March 31, 2025, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of June 30, 2025, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $9.0 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $10.1 million (pre-tax) as of March 31, 2025. The average duration of the Bank's AFS portfolio is 3.9 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities. Loans HFI totaled $2.08 billion as of June 30, 2025, an increase of $2.4 million or 0.1% since March 31, 2025, primarily due to growth in investor owned commercial real estate ("CRE") and SBA loans, partially offset by decreased construction and commercial and industrial ("C&I") loan balances.

Total deposits were $2.16 billion as of June 30, 2025, a decrease of $29.2 million since March 31, 2025. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $22.0 million, which was driven by a $19.6 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the IntraFi ICS and CDARS programs) and a $2.4 million increase in noninterest-bearing core deposits. The deposit mix has continued to shift due to short-term interest rates remaining elevated compared to recent years. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 29.0% of total core deposits. Offsetting the increase to total deposits from core deposits, brokered deposits decreased by $51.2 million. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 50.6% of total deposits as of June 30, 2025.

As of June 30, 2025, total available liquidity was $2.1 billion or 194.5% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $321 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.8 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of June 30, 2025, the allowance for loan losses was $28.2 million or 1.35% of loans HFI, compared to $26.4 million or 1.27% of loans HFI as of March 31, 2025. The increase in the coverage ratio from March 31, 2025 is due primarily to a $1.1 million increase in the specific reserve for a nonaccrual loan, as well as quarterly adjustments to CECL model inputs stemming from changes in loan risk ratings and a weakening economic outlook for Southern California. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.66% of total assets as of June 30, 2025 compared to 0.63% as of March 31, 2025. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $0.9 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $1.3 million as of March 31, 2025. The decrease in the reserve for unfunded commitments was due to lower unfunded commitment balances (driven by higher credit line usage). Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, there were no doubtful credits and classified assets were $36.2 million and $27.8 million, respectively. Total classified assets consisted of 26 loans as of June 30, 2025, which included 17 loans totaling $22.5 million secured by real estate with total specific reserves of $1.1 million and a weighted average LTV of 56.6%. The remaining 9 loans were $13.7 million of commercial and industrial loans, one of which was an unsecured loan on nonaccrual status with a carrying value of $1.5 million and a specific reserve of $1.0 million (the loan is recorded net of a $1.1 million partial charge off recorded in the first quarter of 2025).

The Bank's loan portfolio does include assets that are in the affected areas of Los Angeles devastated by wildfires. Of these loans, two relationships with loan balances totaling $34.1 million have been placed on payment deferral. However, based on assessments performed to date, management does not believe there is a material impact to the financial statements.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank's capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for "well capitalized" institutions and are as follows:

June 30, 2025 (2) March 31, 2025 CalPrivate Bank Tier I leverage ratio 10.70% 10.35% Tier I risk-based capital ratio 12.12% 11.75% Total risk-based capital ratio 13.37% 13.00%

(2) June 30, 2025 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

CalPrivate Bank Announces Board of Directors Changes

During the second quarter, Thomas Wornham and Richard Smith concluded their service on the Bank's Board of Directors. The Bank extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Wornham and Mr. Smith for their contributions and dedication during their tenure. Neither individual served on the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Smith continues his business development activities for the Bank.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM)

PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, Beverly Hills, and coming soon, Montecito, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior funding Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely-held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly Different personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients' evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost 3x higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs, cross border banking, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced client performance. CalPrivate Bank has been recognized by Bank Director's RankingBanking® as the 10th best bank in the country and the #1 bank in its asset class for both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). CalPrivate Bank was also ranked in the top 5% of banks in the U.S. with assets between $2B and $10B by American Banker. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank, an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These prestigious rankings highlight the Bank's commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

CalPrivate Bank's website is www.calprivate.bank .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity and return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, to permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 26,215 $ 34,720 $ 13,545 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 14,715 16,155 12,502 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 99,689 167,606 132,330 Total cash and due from banks 140,619 218,481 158,377 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,270 4,213 4,097 Investment debt securities available for sale 188,821 156,346 121,725 Loans held for sale 8,826 2,066 - Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts 2,081,063 2,078,653 1,979,720 Allowance for loan losses (28,178 ) (26,437 ) (26,591 ) Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 2,052,885 2,052,216 1,953,129 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 10,652 9,586 9,586 Operating lease right of use assets 7,254 6,383 4,719 Premises and equipment, net 2,213 2,432 2,207 Servicing assets, net 1,964 1,993 2,164 Accrued interest receivable 8,624 8,148 7,906 Other assets 28,752 21,009 21,774 Total assets $ 2,454,880 $ 2,482,873 $ 2,285,684 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 601,473 $ 599,095 $ 557,055 Interest bearing 1,561,407 1,593,014 1,444,671 Total deposits 2,162,880 2,192,109 2,001,726 FHLB borrowings 11,000 16,000 48,000 Other borrowings 17,972 17,970 17,965 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,089 21,559 16,551 Total liabilities 2,207,941 2,247,638 2,084,242 Shareholders' equity Common stock 76,398 76,156 74,636 Additional paid-in capital 4,009 3,712 3,717 Retained earnings 172,849 162,462 132,179 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (6,317 ) (7,095 ) (9,090 ) Total shareholders' equity 246,939 235,235 201,442 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,454,880 $ 2,482,873 $ 2,285,684

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the three months ended Year to Date Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Interest Income Loans $ 38,004 $ 36,565 $ 35,538 $ 74,569 $ 68,544 Investment securities 1,800 1,505 1,090 3,305 2,069 Deposits in other financial institutions 2,184 2,198 2,034 4,382 3,833 Total interest income 41,988 40,268 38,662 82,256 74,446 Interest Expense Deposits 11,376 11,899 13,040 23,275 25,170 Borrowings 499 637 952 1,136 1,838 Total interest expense 11,875 12,536 13,992 24,411 27,008 Net interest income 30,113 27,732 24,670 57,845 47,438 Provision for credit losses 1,293 299 2,136 1,592 2,369 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 28,820 27,433 22,534 56,253 45,069 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 591 557 430 1,148 818 Net gain on sale of loans 523 469 661 992 1,342 Other noninterest income 616 587 447 1,203 804 Total noninterest income 1,730 1,613 1,538 3,343 2,964 Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 10,319 9,748 8,836 20,067 17,697 Occupancy and equipment 840 844 822 1,684 1,592 Data processing 1,396 1,326 1,183 2,722 2,241 Professional services 939 508 424 1,447 912 Other expenses 2,195 1,629 1,697 3,824 3,303 Total noninterest expense 15,689 14,055 12,962 29,744 25,745 Income before provision for income taxes 14,861 14,991 11,110 29,852 22,288 Provision for income taxes 4,412 4,429 3,283 8,841 6,577 Net income $ 10,449 $ 10,562 $ 7,827 $ 21,011 $ 15,711 Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,361 $ 10,482 $ 7,761 $ 20,834 $ 15,595 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.80 $ 1.83 $ 1.36 $ 3.63 $ 2.74 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.77 $ 1.80 $ 1.35 $ 3.57 $ 2.71 Average shares outstanding 5,754,872 5,734,688 5,702,938 5,744,836 5,688,135 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,837,537 5,826,229 5,762,616 5,830,897 5,755,250

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

For the three months ended Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets Deposits in other financial institutions $ 191,701 $ 2,184 4.57 % $ 202,907 $ 2,198 4.39 % $ 152,563 $ 2,034 5.36 % Investment securities 182,772 1,800 3.94 % 157,747 1,505 3.82 % 123,876 1,090 3.52 % Loans, including LHFS 2,069,415 38,004 7.37 % 2,078,588 36,565 7.13 % 1,939,746 35,538 7.37 % Total interest-earning assets 2,443,888 41,988 6.89 % 2,439,242 40,268 6.70 % 2,216,185 38,662 7.02 % Noninterest-earning assets 43,336 28,536 25,675 Total Assets $ 2,487,224 $ 2,467,778 $ 2,241,860 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 242,929 814 1.34 % 244,301 970 1.61 % 130,361 463 1.43 % Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 1,002,820 7,130 2.85 % 955,259 6,830 2.90 % 845,856 7,354 3.50 % Time deposits, excluding brokered 218,900 2,097 3.84 % 196,375 1,956 4.04 % 164,714 1,690 4.13 % Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,464,649 10,041 2.75 % 1,395,935 9,756 2.83 % 1,140,931 9,507 3.35 % Total brokered deposits 120,935 1,335 4.43 % 183,059 2,143 4.75 % 284,290 3,533 5.00 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,585,584 11,376 2.88 % 1,578,994 11,899 3.06 % 1,425,221 13,040 3.68 % FHLB advances 12,868 139 4.33 % 24,122 272 4.57 % 47,373 581 4.93 % Other borrowings 17,973 360 8.03 % 17,981 365 8.23 % 17,966 371 8.31 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,616,425 11,875 2.95 % 1,621,097 12,536 3.14 % 1,490,560 13,992 3.78 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 609,760 594,408 535,878 Total Funding Sources 2,226,185 11,875 2.14 % 2,215,505 12,536 2.29 % 2,026,438 13,992 2.78 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 18,804 21,542 16,334 Shareholders' equity 242,235 230,731 199,088 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,487,224 $ 2,467,778 $ 2,241,860 Net interest income/spread $ 30,113 4.75 % $ 27,732 4.41 % $ 24,670 4.24 % Net interest margin 4.94 % 4.61 % 4.48 %

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

Year to Date Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 197,273 $ 4,382 4.48 % $ 144,037 $ 3,833 5.35 % Investment securities 170,328 3,305 3.88 % 121,783 2,069 3.40 % Loans 2,073,976 74,569 7.25 % 1,904,028 68,544 7.24 % Total interest-earning assets 2,441,577 82,256 6.79 % 2,169,848 74,446 6.90 % Noninterest-earning assets 35,977 25,571 Total Assets $ 2,477,554 $ 2,195,419 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 243,611 1,784 1.48 % 120,100 904 1.51 % Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 979,170 13,960 2.88 % 805,813 13,775 3.44 % Time deposits, excluding brokered 207,699 4,053 3.94 % 160,208 3,273 4.11 % Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,430,480 19,797 2.79 % 1,086,121 17,952 3.32 % Total brokered deposits 151,825 3,478 4.62 % 286,088 7,218 5.07 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,582,305 23,275 2.97 % 1,372,209 25,170 3.69 % FHLB advances 18,464 411 4.49 % 48,653 1,195 4.94 % Other borrowings 17,977 725 8.13 % 17,964 643 7.20 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,618,746 24,411 3.04 % 1,438,826 27,008 3.77 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 602,126 544,709 Total Funding Sources 2,220,872 24,411 2.22 % 1,983,535 27,008 2.74 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 20,165 17,176 Shareholders' equity 236,517 194,708 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,477,554 $ 2,195,419 Net interest income/spread $ 57,845 4.57 % $ 47,438 4.16 % Net interest margin 4.78 % 4.40 %

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 140,619 $ 218,481 $ 163,876 $ 207,174 $ 158,377 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,270 4,213 4,189 4,124 4,097 Investment securities 188,821 156,346 145,238 141,100 121,725 Loans held for sale 8,826 2,066 3,008 2,040 - Total loans held-for-investment 2,081,063 2,078,653 2,085,149 2,012,457 1,979,720 Allowance for loan losses (28,178 ) (26,437 ) (27,267 ) (26,594 ) (26,591 ) Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 2,052,885 2,052,216 2,057,882 1,985,863 1,953,129 Operating lease right of use assets 7,254 6,383 6,819 4,344 4,719 Premises and equipment, net 2,213 2,432 2,335 2,345 2,207 Other assets and interest receivable 49,992 40,736 40,664 39,383 41,430 Total assets $ 2,454,880 $ 2,482,873 $ 2,424,011 $ 2,386,373 $ 2,285,684 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 601,473 $ 599,095 $ 553,405 $ 584,292 $ 557,055 Interest Bearing 1,561,407 1,593,014 1,581,054 1,522,839 1,444,671 Total Deposits 2,162,880 2,192,109 2,134,459 2,107,131 2,001,726 Borrowings 28,972 33,970 45,969 45,967 65,965 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 16,089 21,559 20,049 19,062 16,551 Total liabilities 2,207,941 2,247,638 2,200,477 2,172,160 2,084,242 Shareholders' equity Common stock 76,398 76,156 75,377 74,688 74,636 Additional paid-in capital 4,009 3,712 4,393 4,271 3,717 Retained earnings 172,849 162,462 152,252 141,623 132,179 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (6,317 ) (7,095 ) (8,488 ) (6,369 ) (9,090 ) Total shareholders' equity 246,939 235,235 223,534 214,213 201,442 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,454,880 $ 2,482,873 $ 2,424,011 $ 2,386,373 $ 2,285,684 Book value per common share $ 42.54 $ 40.63 $ 38.76 $ 37.21 $ 35.03 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 42.20 $ 40.29 $ 38.40 $ 36.87 $ 34.65 Shares outstanding 5,805,286 5,789,306 5,766,810 5,756,207 5,751,143

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

Condensed Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Interest income $ 41,988 $ 40,268 $ 40,430 $ 40,018 $ 38,662 Interest expense 11,875 12,536 13,023 14,311 13,992 Net interest income 30,113 27,732 27,407 25,707 24,670 Provision for credit losses 1,293 299 17 304 2,136 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 28,820 27,433 27,390 25,403 22,534 Service charges on deposit accounts 591 557 558 504 430 Net gain on sale of loans 523 469 932 587 661 Other noninterest income 616 587 456 343 447 Total noninterest income 1,730 1,613 1,946 1,434 1,538 Compensation and employee benefits 10,319 9,748 9,539 9,422 8,836 Occupancy and equipment 840 844 847 818 822 Data processing 1,396 1,326 1,195 1,238 1,183 Professional services 939 508 573 252 424 Other expenses 2,195 1,629 2,036 1,695 1,697 Total noninterest expense 15,689 14,055 14,190 13,425 12,962 Income before provision for income taxes 14,861 14,991 15,146 13,412 11,110 Income taxes 4,412 4,429 4,488 3,959 3,283 Net income $ 10,449 $ 10,562 $ 10,658 $ 9,453 $ 7,827 Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,361 $ 10,482 $ 10,573 $ 9,373 $ 7,761 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.80 $ 1.83 $ 1.85 $ 1.64 $ 1.36 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.77 $ 1.80 $ 1.82 $ 1.63 $ 1.35 Average shares outstanding 5,754,872 5,734,688 5,716,291 5,707,723 5,702,938 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,837,537 5,826,229 5,813,197 5,767,401 5,762,616

Performance Ratios Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 ROAA 1.69 % 1.74 % 1.80 % 1.62 % 1.40 % ROAE 17.30 % 18.56 % 19.28 % 18.00 % 15.81 % ROATCE (1) 17.44 % 18.74 % 19.46 % 18.18 % 15.99 % Net interest margin 4.94 % 4.61 % 4.67 % 4.44 % 4.48 % Net interest spread 4.75 % 4.41 % 4.44 % 4.20 % 4.24 % Efficiency ratio (1) 49.27 % 47.90 % 48.34 % 49.46 % 49.46 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.53 % 2.31 % 2.39 % 2.29 % 2.32 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

Selected Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Total assets $ 2,487,224 $ 2,467,778 $ 2,359,950 $ 2,328,399 $ 2,241,860 Earning assets $ 2,443,888 $ 2,439,242 $ 2,334,999 $ 2,303,537 $ 2,216,185 Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 2,069,415 $ 2,078,588 $ 2,036,178 $ 1,989,748 $ 1,939,746 Total deposits $ 2,195,344 $ 2,173,402 $ 2,071,050 $ 2,047,197 $ 1,961,099 Total shareholders' equity $ 242,235 $ 230,731 $ 219,963 $ 208,889 $ 199,088

Loan Balances by Type (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Commercial Real Estate (CRE): Investor owned $ 604,073 $ 577,512 $ 572,659 $ 560,481 $ 566,314 Owner occupied 223,558 228,232 223,442 221,364 216,876 Multifamily 160,902 163,218 162,330 175,387 177,390 Secured by single family 197,100 200,650 198,579 190,738 181,744 Land and construction 51,669 70,293 62,638 68,186 58,109 SBA secured by real estate 407,148 402,524 401,990 395,646 388,271 Total CRE 1,644,450 1,642,429 1,621,638 1,611,802 1,588,704 Commercial business: Commercial and industrial 404,489 417,258 441,182 383,874 378,161 SBA non-real estate secured 30,183 17,004 20,205 15,101 10,758 Total commercial business 434,672 434,262 461,387 398,975 388,919 Consumer 1,941 1,962 2,124 1,680 2,097 Total loans held for investment $ 2,081,063 $ 2,078,653 $ 2,085,149 $ 2,012,457 $ 1,979,720

Deposits by Type (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Noninterest-bearing DDA $ 601,473 $ 599,095 $ 553,405 $ 584,292 $ 557,055 Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered 251,701 257,720 251,594 182,268 156,253 Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 990,798 981,491 887,740 920,219 861,508 Time deposits, excluding brokered 227,129 210,845 201,851 186,583 168,664 Total deposits, excluding brokered 2,071,101 2,049,151 1,894,590 1,873,362 1,743,480 Total brokered deposits 91,779 142,958 239,869 233,769 258,246 Total deposits $ 2,162,880 $ 2,192,109 $ 2,134,459 $ 2,107,131 $ 2,001,726

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $ 26,437 $ 27,267 $ 26,594 $ 26,591 $ 24,693 Provision for loan losses 1,741 460 673 3 1,994 Net (charge-offs) recoveries - (1,290 ) - - (96 ) Ending balance 28,178 26,437 27,267 26,594 26,591 Reserve for unfunded commitments 899 1,348 1,509 2,165 1,865 Total allowance for credit losses $ 29,077 $ 27,785 $ 28,776 $ 28,759 $ 28,456

Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Total loans held-for-investment $ 2,081,063 $ 2,078,653 $ 2,085,149 $ 2,012,457 $ 1,979,720 Allowance for loan losses $ (28,178 ) $ (26,437 ) $ (27,267 ) $ (26,594 ) $ (26,591 ) 30-89 day past due loans $ 4,842 $ 2,399 $ 1,952 $ - $ - 90+ day past due loans $ 2,850 $ 13,223 $ 11,512 $ 11,512 $ 2,500 Nonaccrual loans $ 7,716 $ 15,565 $ 11,512 $ 11,512 $ 2,500 Other real estate owned (OREO) $ 8,568 $ - $ - $ - $ - NPAs / Total assets 0.66 % 0.63 % 0.47 % 0.48 % 0.11 % NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment 0.37 % 0.75 % 0.55 % 0.57 % 0.13 % Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $ - $ 1,290 $ - $ - $ 96 Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.25 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.35 % 1.27 % 1.31 % 1.32 % 1.34 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 365.19 % 169.85 % 236.86 % 231.01 % 1063.64 %

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 15,689 $ 14,055 $ 14,190 $ 13,425 $ 12,962 Net interest income 30,113 27,732 27,407 25,707 24,670 Noninterest income 1,730 1,613 1,946 1,434 1,538 Total net interest income and noninterest income 31,843 29,345 29,353 27,141 26,208 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 49.27 % 47.90 % 48.34 % 49.46 % 49.46 % Pretax pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 30,113 $ 27,732 $ 27,407 $ 25,707 $ 24,670 Noninterest income 1,730 1,613 1,946 1,434 1,538 Total net interest income and noninterest income 31,843 29,345 29,353 27,141 26,208 Less: Noninterest expense 15,689 14,055 14,190 13,425 12,962 Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 16,154 $ 15,290 $ 15,163 $ 13,716 $ 13,246 Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity Net income $ 10,449 $ 10,562 $ 10,658 $ 9,453 $ 7,827 Average assets 2,487,224 2,467,778 2,359,950 2,328,399 2,241,860 Average shareholders' equity 242,235 230,731 219,963 208,889 199,088 Less: Average intangible assets 1,953 2,098 2,028 2,051 2,163 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 240,282 228,633 217,935 206,838 196,925 Return on average assets 1.69 % 1.74 % 1.80 % 1.62 % 1.40 % Return on average equity 17.30 % 18.56 % 19.28 % 18.00 % 15.81 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 17.44 % 18.74 % 19.46 % 18.18 % 15.99 % Tangible book value per share Total equity 246,939 235,235 223,534 214,213 201,442 Less: Total intangible assets 1,964 1,993 2,087 2,006 2,164 Total tangible equity 244,975 233,242 221,447 212,207 199,278 Shares outstanding 5,805,286 5,789,306 5,766,810 5,756,207 5,751,143 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 42.20 $ 40.29 $ 38.40 $ 36.87 $ 34.65

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

