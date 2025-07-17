Focus Graphite Inc.: Focus Graphite Ships Battery-Grade Samples to Prospective Offtake Partners in the United States

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX.V: FMS | OTCQB: FCSMF | FSE: FKC0) ("Focus" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian graphite developer advancing its 100%-owned Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca Projects in Québec, is pleased to announce that it has successfully shipped two battery-grade samples to prospective offtake partners for evaluation. This marks a major milestone in the Company's commercialization strategy and advancing towards its goal of becoming a strategic supplier to the global lithium-ion battery market.

Focus worked in collaboration with American Energy Technologies Company ("AETC"), a U.S.-based graphite processing and R&D firm, to produce two-high purity graphite materials sourced from the Lac Knife deposit tailored for lithium-ion battery applications:

Spherical Coated Natural Graphite (CSPG, Batch GN250619002): This anode material meets the "Standard Grade CSPG" specification, with D50 ~23.9 µm and >99.95% purity. It aligns with specifications used by leading battery producers.

This anode material meets the "Standard Grade CSPG" specification, with D50 ~23.9 µm and >99.95% purity. It aligns with specifications used by leading battery producers. Non-Spherical Graphite Fines (Batch GN250601001): A highly conductive additive designed for lithium-iron-phosphate ("LFP") battery cathodes. With a particle size distribution of D50 ~3.4 µm and BET surface area of 15.8 m²/g, this additive can be used in a 50:50 blend with carbon black to improve cathode conductivity and enable thicker electrode designs, enhancing energy capacity for stationary energy storage systems.

"These shipments represent a critical leap forward for Focus Graphite", said Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus Graphite. "Engaging potential offtake customers with tailored materials that meet industry standards - and in some cases exceed them - positions us to participate in high-growth battery segments, particularly those supporting renewable energy storage. Additionally, the updated product information bulletins for both our anode and cathode materials enhance our visibility to other prospective customers that prioritize North American supply."

The spherical graphite sample - produced to industry battery-grade spec - forms part of Focus Graphite's portfolio of anode-grade offerings, including its "Standard", "Fine" and "Ultra Fine" CSPG grades. These materials are designed to meet the diverse battery segment needs, from energy storage to fast-charge and high-power EV applications.

The non-spherical graphite additive aligns with the needs of developers targeting the rapidly expanding LFP battery market, which currently accounts for 99.9% of energy storage systems used in solar and wind installations. North America alone is seeing a surge in gigawatt-scale energy storage projects attracting major suppliers to compete for integration into local supply chains.

AETC has completed modern batch production of the Standard Grade CSPG with exceptional quality control, enabling Focus to accelerate discussions with battery cell developers and cathode/anode manufacturers. Electrochemical testing of the cathode additive is underway to further demonstrate its performance advantages over conventional carbon black-only systems.

About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc.

Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries.

Our Lac Tétépisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency.

Our commitment to innovation ensures a chemical-free, eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future.

For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit http://www.focusgraphite.com

Investors Contact:

Dean Hanisch

CEO, Focus Graphite Inc.

dhanisch@focusgraphite.com

+1 (613) 612-6060

Jason Latkowcer

VP Corporate Development

jlatkowcer@focusgraphite.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the shipment of graphite materials to prospective offtake partners, the anticipated outcomes of electrochemical testing of Focus Graphite's cathode additive material, the commercial potential of its Standard Grade CSPG spherical graphite for anode applications, and the Company's positioning as a strategic graphite supplier to the global lithium-ion battery market, including within energy storage systems for renewable power infrastructure. It also includes expectations regarding increased customer visibility and commercial interest, and the Company's broader strategy to advance its Lac Knife project into the supply chains of the energy transition.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.