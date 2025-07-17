DistillerSR Inc.: DistillerSR Launches the Industry's First Dedicated Managed Service Offering for its AI-enabled Evidence Management Platform

Expert Managed Services Enables Customers to Accelerate Literature-Based Evidence Collection, Extraction, Analysis, and Reuse While Further Reducing Overall Research Costs

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / DistillerSR® Inc., the market leader in literature review automation software and creator of DistillerSR®, today launched a comprehensive range of managed services for scientific literature evidence collection, extraction, reuse, and analysis. DistillerSR's Expert Managed Services provides customers with access to dedicated DistillerSR experts to manage all of their account and configuration needs, allowing them to maximize their use of the platform, drive down costs, and accelerate their research.

"DistillerSR Expert Managed Services allows research teams to more quickly gain the benefits of the entire platform so they can devote 100% of their time conducting high-quality evidence synthesis faster and more cost-effectively," said Peter O'Blenis, CEO, DistillerSR Inc. "With a predictable cost model and DistillerSR experts continuously tuning DistillerSR, organizations can reduce their operating expenses to drive a faster return, access unlimited digital training to optimize platform use, and more quickly apply the DistillerSR's new capabilities to their literature workflows."

For organizations with specialized evidence management requirements, DistillerSR has also introduced an array of a la carte services, which includes API integration, Business Intelligence & Data Visualization implementation, Data Migration and Governance, and an Evidence Reuse data standardization practice.

DistillerSR's evidence management platform enables customers to securely automate the collection, re-use, and analysis of literature review research-faster, more accurately, and more transparently at scale. Today, more than 260 of the world's leading research organizations, including most of the largest pharmaceutical and medical device companies, trust DistillerSR to securely and cost effectively produce transparent, audit-ready, and regulatory compliant literature reviews.

About DistillerSR Inc.

For more information about DistillerSR Inc., visit www.distillersr.com.

® DistillerSR Inc. is a registered trademark of DistillerSR Inc.

SOURCE: DistillerSR Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/distillersr-launches-the-industrys-first-dedicated-managed-service-of-1049479