KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment Appoints Jon Burckin to Senior Banker in Equity Distribution

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) has appointed Jon Burckin to senior business development banker on the equity distribution team. He is based in the firm's New York City office and reports to Stacie Nekus, team leader for the Equity Growth Initiative within CDLI. In this role, Burckin is responsible for raising capital and bringing in new investors for CDLI's affordable housing equity syndication platform across the United States.

Burckin brings more than 25 years of experience in capital markets, focusing primarily on real estate, structured finance, and impact investing to KeyBank. With extensive experience in capital deployment across all sides of the capital structure, he has specialized in federal and state tax credit programs. Most recently, Jon served as a managing director of Real Estate Capital Markets at Regions Bank, where he led the low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) equity distribution team toward consistent and profitable growth while establishing long-term client relationships.

Burckin began his career in commercial real estate lending and global risk management at Scotia Capital He earned his MBA from Cornell University and a BA degree in Economics from UC San Diego.

About KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) finances projects that stabilize and revitalize communities across all 50 states. As one of the top affordable housing capital providers in the country, KeyBank's platform brings together construction, acquisition, bridge-to-re-syndication, and preservation loans, as well as lines of credit, Agency and HUD permanent mortgage executions, and equity investments for low-income housing projects, especially Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) financing. KeyBank has earned 11 consecutive "Outstanding" ratings on the Community Reinvestment Act exam, from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, making it the first U.S. national bank among the 25 largest to do so since the Act's passage in 1977.

About KeyCorp

In 2025, KeyCorp (Key) celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

###

Photo: Jon Burckin, Senior Business Development Banker, Equity Distribution Team, KeyBank.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keybank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keybank-community-development-lending-and-investment-appoints-jon-bu-1049739