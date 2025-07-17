Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (FITY) Sparks AI Breakthrough in Drug Repurposing: Subsidiary Fifty1 AI Labs Announces Strategic Partnership with Intent to Acquire BioSpark AI Technologies

SEATTLE, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Fifty1 AI Labs, LLC, an innovative subsidiary of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. ( OTC: FITY ), is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with an intent to acquire BioSpark AI Technologies Inc., a Vancouver-based pioneer in advanced AI and large language model (LLM) technologies. Revealed today, this alliance is set to transform drug repurposing by leveraging cutting-edge AI to unlock transformative therapeutic insights from vast volumes of medical literature, advancing functional medicine and preventative care.

Unleashing Hidden Insights with AI-Powered Precision

This collaboration integrates BioSpark's proprietary AI and LLM platform with Fifty1 AI Labs' advanced predictive modeling to explore and organize extensive case-based medical literature. BioSpark's system automates the extraction, structuring, and indexing of real-world clinical data-covering patient journeys, treatment sequences, and outcomes-eliminating the inefficiencies of manual analysis. This empowers Fifty1 AI Labs to identify overlooked therapeutic patterns in longitudinal medical narratives, case series, and observational reports with unprecedented efficiency and scale.

"Combining BioSpark's sophisticated insight engine with our predictive AI platform unlocks a wealth of untapped clinical knowledge," said Paul Arora, CEO of Fifty1 AI Labs. "This partnership, with our intent to acquire BioSpark, accelerates our ability to identify promising drug repurposing candidates, delivering innovative treatments to patients faster and solidifying our leadership in AI-powered functional medicine."

A Synergistic Leap Toward Next-Generation Drug Repurposing

By merging BioSpark's expertise in converting unstructured clinical data into structured, queryable formats with Fifty1 AI Labs' proprietary Bayesian inference and polypharmacy modeling, this partnership pioneers an advanced approach to drug repurposing, grounded in real-world clinical experiences and enhanced by AI-driven analytics. Fifty1 AI Labs will process, prioritize, and evaluate BioSpark-generated insights to streamline the transition from literature discoveries to clinical trials, focusing on high-potential sectors like performance health, chronic disease prevention, and wellness enhancement.

This strategic alliance, with the intent to fully acquire BioSpark, strengthens Fifty1 AI Labs' visionary approach to dominating preventative healthcare through personalized, data-driven strategies and rapid candidate identification. It will fuel the development of repurposed formulations, incorporating proprietary transdermal and sublingual delivery systems optimized for superior patient outcomes. BioSpark's scalable literature mining capabilities will serve as a cornerstone in Fifty1's discovery and formulation processes.

A Shared Vision for Human-AI Collaboration

Bound by a shared commitment to enhancing human expertise with ethical, transparent AI tools, Fifty1 AI Labs and BioSpark AI Technologies aim to tap into the vast, often-overlooked potential within functional medicine that traditional clinical trials may miss. Through modern AI solutions, this partnership seeks to harness these opportunities securely, effectively, and at scale, while preserving researchers' intuitive judgment.

"BioSpark's platform transforms complex clinical data into actionable knowledge for experts," said a BioSpark AI spokesperson. "Partnering with Fifty1 AI Labs, with their intent to acquire our technology, amplifies this impact, driving progress in functional medicine and drug repurposing through our shared vision for human-AI collaboration."

About BioSpark AI Technologies Inc.

Founded in 2022 in Vancouver, Canada, BioSpark AI Technologies Inc. specializes in organizing and integrating real-world clinical data using proprietary AI and LLM technologies. Holding a U.S. patent (US 20250029734 A1) for its AI system that automates patient journey extraction and structuring from unstructured medical literature, BioSpark enables scalable, precise automation for clinical development, outcomes research, and medical advancements. Learn more at http://www.biospark.ai .

About Fifty1 AI Labs, LLC

Based in Seattle, Washington, Fifty1 AI Labs, LLC-a subsidiary of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY)-is at the forefront of AI-driven functional medicine. Dedicated to transforming preventative healthcare and wellness, the company combines predictive AI with deep clinical insights to innovate in drug repurposing and formulation, addressing critical needs in performance health, chronic disease prevention, and personalized medicine.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's future financial and operating performance, business strategy, plans, objectives, expectations regarding future events or performance, and the potential acquisition of BioSpark AI Technologies Inc. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. For additional details, refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

