Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Results

Second-quarter reported sales growth of 7.4 percent; organic sales growth of 6.9 percent or 7.5 percent excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales 1

Second-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $1.01; adjusted diluted EPS of $1.26

Reported gross margin of 52.7 percent of sales; adjusted gross margin of 57.0 percent, which reflects a 100 basis point increase

Reported operating margin of 18.4 percent of sales; adjusted operating margin of 22.9 percent, which reflects a 100 basis point increase

Second-quarter sales increased 7.4 percent on a reported basis, 6.9 percent on an organic basis, or 7.5 percent when excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales 1 .

. Second-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $1.01 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.26, which excludes specified items and reflects double-digit growth compared to the prior year.

First-half sales increased 5.7 percent on a reported basis, 6.9 percent on an organic basis, or 7.9 percent when excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales 2 .

. Abbott projects full-year 2025 organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, to be 7.5% to 8.0%, or 6.0% to 7.0% when including COVID-19 testing-related sales.

Abbott projects full-year 2025 adjusted diluted EPS of $5.10 to $5.20, which reflects double-digit growth at the midpoint.

In April, Abbott completed enrollment ahead of schedule in its FlexPulse U.S. IDE trial, which is designed to evaluate the TactiFlex Duo Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System for treating patients with heart rhythm disorders such as atrial fibrillation (AFib).

Duo Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System for treating patients with heart rhythm disorders such as atrial fibrillation (AFib). In April, Abbott announced late-breaking data from the AVEIR Conduction System Pacing (CSP) clinical feasibility study. This study was the world's first assessment of a leadless pacemaker delivering conduction pacing, which produces pacing that closely mimics the heart's natural electrical rhythm and represents a new treatment option for people with irregular heart rhythms.

Conduction System Pacing (CSP) clinical feasibility study. This study was the world's first assessment of a leadless pacemaker delivering conduction pacing, which produces pacing that closely mimics the heart's natural electrical rhythm and represents a new treatment option for people with irregular heart rhythms. In May, Abbott announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the company's Tendyne transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) system, a first-of-its-kind device to help treat people with mitral valve disease.

transcatheter mitral valve replacement (TMVR) system, a first-of-its-kind device to help treat people with mitral valve disease. Abbott has initiated plans to develop a new cardiovascular device manufacturing facility in the state of Georgia to be completed by 2028.

"Halfway through the year, we delivered high single-digit organic sales growth, double-digit EPS growth, significantly expanded our margin profiles, and continued to advance key programs through our new product pipeline," said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "We see this momentum carrying into 2026."

SECOND-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange and the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business, is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the core underlying performance of the business. Management further believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis excluding COVID-19 tests is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the company as the demand for COVID-19 tests has significantly declined following the transition from a pandemic to endemic phase.

Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Second Quarter 2025 Results (2Q25)

Sales 2Q25 ($ in millions) Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices U.S. 4,276

957

811

-

2,503 International 6,866

1,255

1,362

1,383

2,866 Total reported 11,142

2,212

2,173

1,383

5,369 % Change vs. 2Q24

















U.S. 8.7

2.6

(0.1)

n/a

14.6 International 6.6

3.1

(1.5)

6.9

12.4 Total reported 7.4

2.9

(1.0)

6.9

13.4 Impact of foreign exchange 0.5

(0.5)

0.4

(0.8)

1.2 Organic 6.9

3.4

(1.4)

7.7

12.2 Impact of COVID-19 testing sales 1 (0.6)

-

(2.2)

-

- Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 7.5

3.4

0.8

7.7

12.2



















Organic

















U.S. 8.7

2.6

(0.1)

n/a

14.6 International 5.8

4.0

(2.2)

7.7

10.1

First Half 2025 Results (1H25)

Sales 1H25 ($ in millions) Total Company

Nutrition

Diagnostics

Established

Pharmaceuticals

Medical Devices U.S. 8,444

1,912

1,682

-

4,842 International 13,056

2,446

2,545

2,643

5,422 Total reported 21,500

4,358

4,227

2,643

10,264



















% Change vs. 1H24

















U.S. 8.5

5.6

(3.5)

n/a

14.8 International 3.9

1.6

(4.5)

4.9

9.1 Total reported 5.7

3.3

(4.1)

4.9

11.7 Impact of foreign exchange (1.1)

(1.5)

(0.9)

(2.9)

(0.7) Impact of business exit* (0.1)

(0.3)

-

-

- Organic 6.9

5.1

(3.2)

7.8

12.4 Impact of COVID-19 testing sales 2 (1.0)

-

(3.9)

-

- Organic (excluding COVID-19 tests) 7.9

5.1

0.7

7.8

12.4



















Organic

















U.S. 8.7

6.4

(3.5)

n/a

14.8 International 5.8

4.1

(3.0)

7.8

10.3

Refer to table titled "Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation" for a reconciliation of adjusted historical revenue to reported revenue.

*Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business in March 2024.

Nutrition

Second Quarter 2025 Results (2Q25)

Sales 2Q25 ($ in millions) Total

Pediatric

Adult U.S. 957

587

370 International 1,255

467

788 Total reported 2,212

1,054

1,158











% Change vs. 2Q24









U.S. 2.6

4.2

0.2 International 3.1

(5.7)

9.2 Total reported 2.9

(0.4)

6.1 Impact of foreign exchange (0.5)

(0.6)

(0.5) Organic 3.4

0.2

6.6











U.S. 2.6

4.2

0.2 International 4.0

(4.5)

9.8

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 2.9 percent on a reported basis and 3.4 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter.

Growth in the quarter was led by Adult Nutrition, where global sales increased 6.1 percent on a reported basis and 6.6 percent on an organic basis, led by strong growth of Ensure®, Abbott's market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand, and Glucerna®, Abbott's market-leading brand of products designed to meet the nutritional requirements for people with diabetes.

First Half 2025 Results (1H25)

Sales 1H25 ($ in millions) Total

Pediatric

Adult U.S. 1,912

1,175

737 International 2,446

920

1,526 Total reported 4,358

2,095

2,263











% Change vs. 1H24









U.S. 5.6

9.0

0.6 International 1.6

(7.0)

7.7 Total reported 3.3

1.3

5.3 Impact of foreign exchange (1.5)

(1.2)

(1.6) Impact of business exit* (0.3)

-

(0.7) Organic 5.1

2.5

7.6











U.S. 6.4

9.0

2.4 International 4.1

(4.6)

10.2



*Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business in March 2024.

Diagnostics

Second Quarter 2025 Results (2Q25)

Sales 2Q25 ($ in millions) Total

Core Laboratory

Molecular

Point of Care

Rapid

Diagnostics U.S. 811

351

35

104

321 International 1,362

1,007

88

44

223 Total reported 2,173

1,358

123

148

544



















% Change vs. 2Q24

















U.S. (0.1)

7.3

5.5

(2.0)

(7.1) International (1.5)

0.5

(5.6)

(11.9)

(6.1) Total reported (1.0)

2.2

(2.7)

(5.1)

(6.7) Impact of foreign exchange 0.4

0.6

0.7

0.1

0.1 Organic (1.4)

1.6

(3.4)

(5.2)

(6.8)



















U.S. (0.1)

7.3

5.5

(2.0)

(7.1) International (2.2)

(0.3)

(6.5)

(12.1)

(6.3)

Global Diagnostics sales decreased 1.0 percent on a reported basis, decreased 1.4 percent on an organic basis, and increased 0.8 percent when excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales1.

Diagnostics sales growth was impacted by the year-over-year decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales and volume-based procurement programs in China.

COVID-19 testing-related sales were $55 million in the quarter, compared to $102 million in the second quarter of the prior year.

Global Core Laboratory Diagnostics sales increased 2.2 percent on a reported basis and increased 1.6 percent on an organic basis. Growth in the quarter was impacted by volume-based procurement programs in China.

First Half 2025 Results (1H25)

Sales 1H25 ($ in millions) Total

Core Laboratory

Molecular

Point of Care

Rapid

Diagnostics U.S. 1,682

683

75

204

720 International 2,545

1,852

170

86

437 Total reported 4,227

2,535

245

290

1,157



















% Change vs. 1H24

















U.S. (3.5)

7.2

-

(0.3)

(12.8) International (4.5)

(2.4)

(6.1)

(4.5)

(12.3) Total reported (4.1)

0.1

(4.4)

(1.6)

(12.6) Impact of foreign exchange (0.9)

(1.2)

(1.0)

(0.4)

(0.6) Organic (3.2)

1.3

(3.4)

(1.2)

(12.0)



















U.S. (3.5)

7.2

-

(0.3)

(12.8) International (3.0)

(0.7)

(4.9)

(3.3)

(10.7)

Established Pharmaceuticals

Second Quarter 2025 Results (2Q25)

Sales 2Q25 ($ in millions) Total

Key Emerging

Markets

Other U.S. -

-

- International 1,383

1,059

324 Total reported 1,383

1,059

324











% Change vs. 2Q24









U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 6.9

7.3

5.9 Total reported 6.9

7.3

5.9 Impact of foreign exchange (0.8)

(1.4)

1.4 Organic 7.7

8.7

4.5











U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 7.7

8.7

4.5

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 6.9 percent on a reported basis and 7.7 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter.

Key Emerging Markets include several emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott's branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 7.3 percent on a reported basis and 8.7 percent on an organic basis, led by double-digit growth in several countries across Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

First Half 2025 Results (1H25)

Sales 1H25 ($ in millions) Total

Key Emerging

Markets

Other U.S. -

-

- International 2,643

2,024

619 Total reported 2,643

2,024

619











% Change vs. 1H24









U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 4.9

5.7

2.4 Total reported 4.9

5.7

2.4 Impact of foreign exchange (2.9)

(3.3)

(1.4) Organic 7.8

9.0

3.8











U.S. n/a

n/a

n/a International 7.8

9.0

3.8

Medical Devices

Second Quarter 2025 Results (2Q25)

Sales 2Q25 ($ in millions) Total

Rhythm

Management

Electro- physiology

Heart

Failure

Vascular

Structural

Heart

Neuro-

modulation

Diabetes

Care U.S. 2,503

340

322

282

283

289

193

794 International 2,866

333

378

86

474

347

61

1,187 Total reported 5,369

673

700

368

757

636

254

1,981































% Change vs. 2Q24





























U.S. 14.6

16.5

12.2

15.8

3.0

12.2

0.4

24.5 International 12.4

5.7

10.9

11.2

5.4

13.7

20.4

17.5 Total reported 13.4

10.9

11.5

14.7

4.5

13.0

4.6

20.2 Impact of foreign exchange 1.2

1.1

1.2

0.7

1.0

1.3

0.3

1.7 Organic 12.2

9.8

10.3

14.0

3.5

11.7

4.3

18.5































U.S. 14.6

16.5

12.2

15.8

3.0

12.2

0.4

24.5 International 10.1

3.6

8.8

8.4

3.8

11.4

18.7

14.7

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 13.4 percent on a reported basis and 12.2 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter.

Sales growth in the quarter was led by double-digit growth in Diabetes Care, Heart Failure, Structural Heart and Electrophysiology.

Several products contributed to the strong performance, including FreeStyle Libre®, Navitor®, TriClip® and AVEIR®.

In Diabetes Care, sales of continuous glucose monitors were $1.9 billion and grew 21.4 percent on a reported basis and 19.6 percent on an organic basis.

First Half 2025 Results (1H25)

Sales 1H25 ($ in millions) Total

Rhythm

Management

Electro- physiology

Heart

Failure

Vascular

Structural

Heart

Neuro-

modulation

Diabetes

Care U.S. 4,842

644

621

544

551

571

369

1,542 International 5,422

614

708

163

916

642

113

2,266 Total reported 10,264

1,258

1,329

707

1,467

1,213

482

3,808































% Change vs. 1H24





























U.S. 14.8

14.4

11.7

13.2

4.2

16.3

(1.1)

25.7 International 9.1

1.2

7.6

12.6

3.5

9.3

18.5

13.8 Total reported 11.7

7.6

9.5

13.1

3.8

12.5

2.9

18.4 Impact of foreign exchange (0.7)

(0.4)

(0.6)

(0.2)

(0.7)

(0.7)

(0.4)

(0.7) Organic 12.4

8.0

10.1

13.3

4.5

13.2

3.3

19.1































U.S. 14.8

14.4

11.7

13.2

4.2

16.3

(1.1)

25.7 International 10.3

2.0

8.8

13.4

4.8

10.5

20.5

15.0

ABBOTT'S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Abbott projects full-year 2025 organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing related sales, to be 7.5% to 8.0%, or 6.0% to 7.0% when including COVID-19 testing-related sales.

Abbott projects full-year 2025 adjusted operating margin to be approximately 23.5% of sales.

Abbott projects full-year 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $5.10 to $5.20 and third-quarter 2025 adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.28 to $1.32.

Abbott has not provided the related GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis for these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort the timing and impact of certain items such as restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, charges for intangible asset impairments, acquisition-related expenses, and foreign exchange, which could significantly impact Abbott's results in accordance with GAAP.

ABBOTT DECLARES 406th CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On June 13, 2025, the board of directors of Abbott declared the company's quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share. Abbott's cash dividend is payable Aug. 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2025.

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 53 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

Abbott will live-webcast its second-quarter earnings conference call through its Investor Relations website at www.abbottinvestor.com at 8 a.m. Central time today. An archived edition of the webcast will be available later in the day.

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott's operations are discussed in Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

1. In the second quarter of 2025, total worldwide sales were $11.142 billion, total Diagnostics sales were $2.173 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $55 million. In the second quarter of 2024, total worldwide sales were $10.377 billion, total Diagnostics sales were $2.195 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $102 million.



2. In the first half of 2025, total worldwide sales were $21.500 billion, total Diagnostics sales were $4.227 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $139 million. In the first half of 2024, total worldwide sales were $20.341 billion, total Diagnostics sales were $4.409 billion and COVID-19 testing-related sales were $306 million.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







2Q25

2Q24

% Change

Net Sales $11,142

$10,377

7.4















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 4,854

4,603

5.5

Amortization of intangible assets 420

471

(10.7)

Research and development 725

698

3.9

Selling, general, and administrative 3,091

2,936

5.3

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 9,090

8,708

4.4















Operating Earnings 2,052

1,669

23.0















Interest expense, net 50

58

(14.2)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (11)

(6)

55.6

Other (income) expense, net (137)

10

n/m

Earnings before taxes 2,150

1,607

33.8

Taxes on earnings 371

305

21.3 1)













Net Earnings $1,779

$1,302

36.7















Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $2,213

$2,003

10.5 2)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share $1.01

$0.74

36.5















Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $1.26

$1.14

10.5 2)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,751

1,751









NOTES: See table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following section.

1) 2025 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $90 million of net tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2025 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $100 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.





2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $25 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.



2) 2025 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $434 million, or $0.25 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, and other net expenses.





2024 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $701 million, or $0.40 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and a divestiture, and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings First Half Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)







1H25

1H24

% Change

Net Sales $21,500

$20,341

5.7















Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 9,322

9,066

2.8

Amortization of intangible assets 840

943

(10.8)

Research and development 1,441

1,382

4.3

Selling, general, and administrative 6,152

5,895

4.4

Total Operating Cost and Expenses 17,755

17,286

2.7















Operating Earnings 3,745

3,055

22.6















Interest expense, net 99

119

(16.4)

Net foreign exchange (gain) loss (18)

(6)

n/m

Other (income) expense, net (264)

(101)

n/m

Earnings before taxes 3,928

3,043

29.1

Taxes on earnings 824

516

59.5 1)













Net Earnings $3,104

$2,527

22.9















Net Earnings excluding Specified Items, as described below $4,132

$3,732

10.7 2)













Diluted Earnings per Common Share $1.77

$1.44

22.9















Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, as described below $2.35

$2.12

10.8 2)













Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,749

1,750









NOTES: See table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information" for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes on the following section.



1) 2025 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $90 million of net tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2025 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $300 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.





2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $35 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.



2) 2025 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.028 billion, or $0.58 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to investment impairments, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions, and other net expenses.





2024 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.205 billion, or $0.68 per share, for intangible amortization, charges related to restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, expenses associated with acquisitions and a divestiture, and other net expenses.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



2Q25

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 420

$ (420)

$ - Gross Margin 5,868

478

6,346 R&D 725

(20)

705 SG&A 3,091

(1)

3,090 Other (income) expense, net (137)

(1)

(138) Earnings before taxes 2,150

500

2,650 Taxes on Earnings 371

66

437 Net Earnings 1,779

434

2,213 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.01

$ 0.25

$ 1.26

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $420 million and other net expenses of $80 million associated with restructuring actions, costs associated with acquisitions, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



2Q24

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 471

$ (471)

$ - Gross Margin 5,303

506

5,809 R&D 698

(41)

657 SG&A 2,936

(57)

2,879 Other (income) expense, net 10

(145)

(135) Earnings before taxes 1,607

749

2,356 Taxes on Earnings 305

48

353 Net Earnings 1,302

701

2,003 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 0.74

$ 0.40

$ 1.14

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $471 million and other net expenses of $278 million associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions, a divestiture and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information First Half Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



1H25

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 840

$ (840)

$ - Gross Margin 11,338

926

12,264 R&D 1,441

(47)

1,394 SG&A 6,152

(11)

6,141 Other (income) expense, net (264)

(36)

(300) Earnings before taxes 3,928

1,020

4,948 Taxes on Earnings 824

(8)

816 Net Earnings 3,104

1,028

4,132 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.77

$ 0.58

$ 2.35

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $840 million and other net expenses of $180 million associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions, investment impairment charges, and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.



1H24

As Reported

(GAAP)

Specified

Items

As Adjusted











Intangible Amortization $ 943

$ (943)

$ - Gross Margin 10,332

1,024

11,356 R&D 1,382

(62)

1,320 SG&A 5,895

(91)

5,804 Other (income) expense, net (101)

(171)

(272) Earnings before taxes 3,043

1,348

4,391 Taxes on Earnings 516

143

659 Net Earnings 2,527

1,205

3,732 Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.44

$ 0.68

$ 2.12

Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $943 million and other net expenses of $405 million associated with restructuring actions, acquisitions, a divestiture and other net expenses. See table titled "Details of Specified Items" for additional details regarding specified items.

A reconciliation of the second-quarter tax rates for 2025 and 2024 is shown below:



2Q25

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 2,150

$ 371

17.3 % 1) Specified items 500

66





Excluding specified items $ 2,650

$ 437

16.5 %

















2Q24

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 1,607

$ 305

19.0 % 2) Specified items 749

48





Excluding specified items $ 2,356

$ 353

15.0 %







1) 2025 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $90 million of net tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2025 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $100 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.



2) 2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $25 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for 2025 and 2024 is shown below:



1H25

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 3,928

$ 824

21.0 % 3) Specified items 1,020

(8)





Excluding specified items $ 4,948

$ 816

16.5 %

















1H24

($ in millions) Pre-Tax Income

Taxes on Earnings

Tax Rate

As reported (GAAP) $ 3,043

$ 516

17.0 % 4) Specified items 1,348

143





Excluding specified items $ 4,391

$ 659

15.0 %







3) 2025 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $90 million of net tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2025 Taxes on Earnings also includes approximately $300 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.



4) 2024 Taxes on Earnings includes the recognition of approximately $35 million of net tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Revenue Reconciliation First Half Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 ($ in millions) (unaudited)





1H25

1H24

% Change vs. 1H24



















Non-GAAP



Abbott

Reported

Abbott

Reported Impact

from

business

exit (a) Adjusted

Revenue

Reported

Adjusted Organic Total Company

21,500

20,341 (13) 20,328

5.7

5.8 6.9 U.S.

8,444

7,780 (13) 7,767

8.5

8.7 8.7 Intl

13,056

12,561 - 12,561

3.9

3.9 5.8























Total Nutrition

4,358

4,218 (13) 4,205

3.3

3.6 5.1 U.S.

1,912

1,811 (13) 1,798

5.6

6.4 6.4 Intl

2,446

2,407 - 2,407

1.6

1.6 4.1























Adult Nutrition

2,263

2,150 (13) 2,137

5.3

6.0 7.6 U.S.

737

733 (13) 720

0.6

2.4 2.4 Intl

1,526

1,417 - 1,417

7.7

7.7 10.2





(a) Reflects the impact of discontinuing the ZonePerfect® product line in the Nutrition business in March 2024.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 1

$ 55

$ 420

$ 2

$ 478 R&D -

(7)

-

(13)

(20) SG&A (3)

1

-

1

(1) Other (income) expense, net (1)

-

-

-

(1) Earnings before taxes $ 5

$ 61

$ 420

$ 14

500 Taxes on Earnings (d)















66 Net Earnings















$ 434 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.25





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the European Union's Medical Device Regulations (MDR) and In Vitro Diagnostics Medical Device Regulations (IVDR) requirements for previously approved products.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and the recognition of a tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2025 Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $100 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 1

$ 32

$ 471

$ 2

$ 506 R&D (1)

1

-

(41)

(41) SG&A (11)

(10)

-

(36)

(57) Other (income) expense, net (147)

-

-

2

(145) Earnings before taxes $ 160

$ 41

$ 471

$ 77

749 Taxes on Earnings (d)















48 Net Earnings















$ 701 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.40





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Includes the loss on the sale of a non-core business. Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR requirements for previously approved products and an intangible asset impairment charge.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items First Half Ended June 30, 2025 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 1

$ 81

$ 840

$ 4

$ 926 R&D (1)

(23)

-

(23)

(47) SG&A (6)

(6)

-

1

(11) Other (income) expense, net (25)

-

-

(11)

(36) Earnings before taxes $ 33

$ 110

$ 840

$ 37

1,020 Taxes on Earnings (d)















(8) Net Earnings















$ 1,028 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.58





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for investment impairments.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and recognition of a tax benefit as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years. 2025 Taxes on Earnings includes approximately $300 million in adjustments related to prior recognition of a significant non-cash deferred tax benefit.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items First Half Ended June 30, 2024 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)



Acquisition or Divestiture- related (a)

Restructuring and Cost Reduction Initiatives (b)

Intangible Amortization

Other (c)

Total Specifieds Gross Margin $ 2

$ 74

$ 943

$ 5

$ 1,024 R&D (4)

(1)

-

(57)

(62) SG&A (25)

(19)

-

(47)

(91) Other (income) expense, net (135)

-

-

(36)

(171) Earnings before taxes $ 166

$ 94

$ 943

$ 145

1,348 Taxes on Earnings (d)















143 Net Earnings















$ 1,205 Diluted Earnings per Share















$ 0.68





The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information."



a) Includes the loss on the sale of a non-core business. Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating acquired businesses, as well as other costs related to business acquisitions.



b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives.



c) Other includes incremental costs to comply with the MDR and IVDR regulations for previously approved products and charges for investment and intangible asset impairments.



d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and tax expense as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years.

