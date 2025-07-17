Mallinckrodt plc: Mallinckrodt Receives Necessary Ruling from Irish High Court to Combine with Endo, Inc.

Closing of the Merger Expected in Early August

DUBLIN, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc today announced that the Irish High Court has given the necessary ruling to enable its combination with Endo, Inc. (OTCQX: NDOI), advancing the companies' plan to merge in a stock and cash transaction that will create a global, scaled, diversified therapeutics leader.

The Court's ruling is the final substantive legal step required for the transaction and follows a vote by each company's shareholders last month to approve the merger. With these approvals in hand, Mallinckrodt and Endo expect to complete their combination in early August, pending the satisfaction of the remaining closing steps. Mallinckrodt's headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, will serve as the combined company's global headquarters.

"The ruling from the Irish High Court brings us one step closer to creating a new future for our companies," said Siggi Olafsson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mallinckrodt, who will also serve as the President and CEO of the combined company. "We have an extraordinary opportunity to combine two essential pharmaceutical organizations to accelerate value creation for our shareholders, customers, and employees, for the ultimate benefit of the patients we serve. Our excitement for the future continues to grow."

As initially announced on March 13, 2025, Mallinckrodt and Endo plan to combine their generic pharmaceuticals businesses and Endo's sterile injectables business after the close of the transaction and to separate that business from the combined company at a later date. The separation would be subject to approval by the combined company's Board of Directors and other conditions.

Advisors

Lazard is serving as Mallinckrodt's financial advisor; Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as lead counsel; and Hogan Lovells and Arthur Cox are also serving as legal counsel to Mallinckrodt. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as Endo's financial advisor; Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is serving as lead counsel; and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and A&L Goodbody LLP are also serving as legal counsel to Endo.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, hepatology, nephrology, pulmonology and ophthalmology; neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit www.mallinckrodt.com.

Mallinckrodt uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the Company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

About Endo

Endo is a diversified pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com.

Mallinckrodt Contacts

Investor Relations

Bryan Reasons

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

Media

Michael Freitag / Aura Reinhard / Catherine Simon

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

Endo Contacts

Investor Relations

Juan Avendano

[email protected]

Media

Linda Huss

[email protected]

Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this communication that are not strictly historical may be "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

There are a number of important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks and uncertainties related to, among other things:

(i) transaction-related risks, including the parties' ability to successfully integrate their businesses and unanticipated costs of such integration, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; uncertainties related to a future separation of the combined generics pharmaceuticals businesses of Mallinckrodt and Endo and Endo's sterile injectables business, including the risk that the separation may not occur on a timely basis or at all; the risk that the expected benefits and synergies of the proposed transactions may not be fully realized in a timely manner, or at all; uncertainty regarding the timing of the closing of the proposed business combination transaction; the risk that the conditions to the proposed business combination transaction may not be satisfied (or waived to the extent permitted by law) on a timely basis or at all or the failure of the proposed business combination transaction to close for any other reason or to close on the anticipated terms, including the intended tax treatment; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the proposed business combination transaction; unanticipated difficulties, liabilities or expenditures relating to the proposed transactions; the effect of the announcement, pendency or completion of the proposed transactions on the parties' business relationships and business operations generally; certain restrictions on the ability of Mallinckrodt and Endo to pursue certain business activities or strategic transactions during the pendency of the proposed business combination transaction; the effect of the announcement, pendency or completion of the proposed transactions on the long-term value of Mallinckrodt's ordinary shares and Endo's common stock; risks that the proposed transactions may disrupt current plans and operations of Mallinckrodt and Endo and their respective management teams and potential difficulties in hiring, retaining and motivating employees as a result of the proposed transactions; risks related to our increased indebtedness as a result of the proposed business combination transaction; significant transaction costs related to the proposed business combination transaction; potential litigation relating to the proposed transactions that could be instituted against Mallinckrodt, Endo or their respective officers or directors; rating agency actions and Mallinckrodt's and Endo's ability to access short- and long-term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; and risks related to the financing in connection with the transaction;

(ii) risks related to Mallinckrodt's business, including potential changes in Mallinckrodt's business strategy and performance; Mallinckrodt's initiative to explore a variety of potential divestiture, financing and other transactional opportunities; the exercise of contingent value rights by the Opioid Master Disbursement Trust II (the "Trust"); governmental investigations and inquiries, regulatory actions, and lawsuits, in each case related to Mallinckrodt or its officers; Mallinckrodt's contractual and court-ordered compliance obligations that, if violated, could result in penalties; compliance with and restrictions under the global settlement to resolve all opioid-related claims; matters related to Acthar Gel, including the settlement with governmental parties to resolve certain disputes and compliance with and restrictions under the related corporate integrity agreement; the ability to maintain relationships with Mallinckrodt's suppliers, customers, employees and other third parties following the emergence from the 2023 bankruptcy proceedings; scrutiny from governments, legislative bodies and enforcement agencies related to sales, marketing and pricing practices; pricing pressure on certain of Mallinckrodt's products due to legal changes or changes in insurers' or other payers' reimbursement practices resulting from recent increased public scrutiny of healthcare and pharmaceutical costs; the reimbursement practices of governmental health administration authorities, private health coverage insurers and other third-party payers; complex reporting and payment obligations under the Medicare and Medicaid rebate programs and other governmental purchasing and rebate programs; cost containment efforts of customers, purchasing groups, third-party payers and governmental organizations; changes in or failure to comply with relevant laws and regulations; any undesirable side effects caused by Mallinckrodt's approved and investigational products, which could limit their commercial profile or result in other negative consequences; Mallinckrodt's and its partners' ability to successfully develop, commercialize or launch new products or expand commercial opportunities of existing products, including Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection) SelfJect and the INOmax Evolve DS delivery system; Mallinckrodt's ability to successfully identify or discover additional products or product candidates; Mallinckrodt's ability to navigate price fluctuations and pressures, including the ability to achieve anticipated benefits of price increases of its products; competition; Mallinckrodt's ability to protect intellectual property rights, including in relation to ongoing and future litigation; limited clinical trial data for Acthar Gel; the timing, expense and uncertainty associated with clinical studies and related regulatory processes; product liability losses and other litigation liability; material health, safety and environmental laws and related liabilities; business development activities or other strategic transactions; attraction and retention of key personnel; the effectiveness of information technology infrastructure, including risks of external attacks or failures; customer concentration; Mallinckrodt's reliance on certain individual products that are material to its financial performance; Mallinckrodt's ability to receive sufficient procurement and production quotas granted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; complex manufacturing processes; reliance on third-party manufacturers and supply chain providers and related market disruptions; conducting business internationally; Mallinckrodt's significant levels of intangible assets and related impairment testing; natural disasters or other catastrophic events; Mallinckrodt's substantial indebtedness and settlement obligation, its ability to generate sufficient cash to reduce its indebtedness and its potential need and ability to incur further indebtedness; restrictions contained in the agreements governing Mallinckrodt's indebtedness and settlement obligation on Mallinckrodt's operations, future financings and use of proceeds; Mallinckrodt's variable rate indebtedness; Mallinckrodt's tax treatment by the Internal Revenue Service under Section 7874 and Section 382 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; future changes to applicable tax laws or the impact of disputes with governmental tax authorities; the impact of Irish laws; the impact on the holders of Mallinckrodt's ordinary shares if Mallinckrodt were to cease to be a reporting company in the United States; the comparability of Mallinckrodt's post-emergence financial results and the projections filed with the Bankruptcy Court; and the lack of comparability of Mallinckrodt's historical financial statements and information contained in its financial statements after the adoption of fresh-start accounting following emergence from the 2023 bankruptcy proceedings; and

(iii) risks related to Endo's business, including future capital expenditures, expenses, revenues, economic performance, financial conditions, market growth and future prospects; Endo changes in competitive, market or regulatory conditions; changes in legislation or regulations; global political changes, including those related to the new U.S. presidential administration; Endo's use of artificial intelligence and data science; the ability to obtain and maintain adequate protection for intellectual property rights; the impacts of competition such as those related to XIAFLEX®; the timing and uncertainty of the results of both the research and development and regulatory processes; health care and cost containment reforms, including government pricing, tax and reimbursement policies; litigation; the performance including the approval, introduction and consumer and physician acceptance of current and new products; the performance of third parties upon whom Endo relies for goods and services; issues associated with Endo's supply chain; Endo's ability to develop and expand its product pipeline and to launch new products and to continue to develop the market for XIAFLEX® and other branded, sterile injectable or generic products; the effectiveness of advertising and other promotional campaigns; and the timely and successful implementation of business development opportunities and/or any other strategic priorities.

The Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC describes additional risks in connection with the proposed transaction. While the list of factors presented here is, and the list of factors presented in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 are, considered representative, no such list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. For additional information about other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to Mallinckrodt's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the SEC, which are available from the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and Mallinckrodt's website (www.mallinckrodt.com) and Endo's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which are available from the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) and Endo's website (www.endo.com). There may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to predict at this time or that we currently do not expect to have a material adverse effect on our business.

The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date hereof and Mallinckrodt and Endo do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise, except as required by law. Given these uncertainties, one should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Mallinckrodt plc