Lucid Group: Lucid Files Preliminary Proxy Statement with the SEC to Initiate Plan for Reverse Stock Split

NEWARK, Calif., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. ("Lucid" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced that it has filed a preliminary proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") regarding a special stockholders' meeting to authorize Lucid's Board of Directors (the "Board") to effect a reverse stock split of the Company's Class A common stock (the "common stock") at a ratio of one-for-ten (1:10) (the "Reverse Stock Split").

The Reverse Stock Split would not affect any stockholder's percentage ownership interests or proportionate voting power, except to the extent that it results in a stockholder receiving cash in lieu of fractional shares. The Company believes the Reverse Stock Split will allow the Company's common stock to be more attractive to a broader range of investors and other market participants. At the special stockholders' meeting, the proposed Reverse Stock Split requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast.

Stockholders may obtain a free copy of the preliminary proxy statement and other documents that the Company files with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.lucidmotors.com/. The Company will file with the SEC and distribute to its stockholders a definitive proxy statement regarding the special stockholders' meeting and the Reverse Stock Split proposal.

Completion of the proposed Reverse Stock Split is subject to market and other customary conditions, including obtaining stockholder approval. There are no assurances that the Reverse Stock Split will be completed, that it will result in an increased per share price or that it will achieve its other intended effects. The Board reserves the right to elect not to proceed with the Reverse Stock Split if it determines that implementing it is no longer in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

SOURCE Lucid Group