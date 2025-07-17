BTC Digital Ltd.: BTCT Announces Strategic Pivot to Ethereum, Converting All Bitcoin Reserves into ETH

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --?BTC Digital Ltd. ("BTCT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:?BTCT), a leading blockchain technology company, today announced a transformative, strategic shift to fully embrace Ethereum (ETH) as its core asset and operational foundation. As part of this initiative, BTCT has closed a $6?million financing round and added a new $1?million ETH position. Going forward, the Company intends to convert all existing and future Bitcoin (BTC) holdings into ETH to build a long-term, productive on-chain asset pool and to anchor its mid- and long-term growth around the Ethereum ecosystem.

" Ethereum has emerged as the premier platform for decentralized finance, real-world asset tokenization, and scalable smart-contract innovation," said Mr. Siguang Peng, CEO of BTCT. "By reallocating our digital-reserve strategy toward ETH, we are positioning BTCT at the forefront of next-generation on-chain finance. This pivot not only positions us with one of the fastest-growing crypto assets, but also enables us to participate directly in staking, DeFi protocols, RWA initiatives, and other leading Ethereum -based opportunities."

As one of the first publicly traded companies to declare Ethereum its strategic core asset-alongside peers such as BMNR, SBET, and BTBT-BTCT's roadmap includes:

Rapid Reserve Expansion

• Leverage the recent $6?million financing to accelerate ETH accumulation.

• Target aggregate ETH reserves in the tens of millions of dollars by year-end. Staking and Yield Generation

• Launch a comprehensive ETH staking program to secure network operations and earn predictable rewards.

• Reinvest staking yields to compound reserve growth over time. Active Ecosystem Participation

• Engage in high-quality DeFi, Real-World Asset (RWA), and stablecoin projects built on Ethereum.

• Forge partnerships to broaden use cases and drive utility for ETH holdings.

Looking Ahead

BTCT will evolve from a mining-driven business into a production-asset-driven digital-asset operator, anchored by Ethereum. Key initiatives include:

ETH -Backed Yield Pools: Build staking-and-liquidity pools to generate sustainable cash flows.

Build staking-and-liquidity pools to generate sustainable cash flows. Inclusive Infrastructure: Develop stablecoin reserves, cross-chain settlement rails, and on-chain asset issuance platforms leveraging ETH.

Develop stablecoin reserves, cross-chain settlement rails, and on-chain asset issuance platforms leveraging ETH. Ecosystem Integration: Expand strategic alliances across Ethereum 's DeFi, NFT, and Layer-2 scaling communities.

"By centering our digital-asset strategy on Ethereum, BTCT is creating a robust framework for long-term value creation, diversified yield sources, and innovative financial products," added Mr. Siguang Peng, CEO of BTCT. "We believe this pivot will deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for shareholders and position BTCT as a pioneer in the emerging on-chain economy."

About BTC Digital Ltd.

BTC Digital Ltd. is a blockchain technology company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining industry. The Company is committed to developing blockchain related businesses in North America, including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, mining pool and data center operation, and miner accessories business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

