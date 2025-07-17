New Platform and Marketplace Gives Character-Driven AI Agents a Dedicated Home to Thrive, Enabling Custom Logic, Persistent Memory and Scalable Performance

Saga Origins and Chrono Labs today launched KEX, the first AI Agent Launchpad built for true self-serve autonomous agent generation. Designed to support digital agents across gaming, entertainment and beyond, the platform offers developers and studios an end-to-end environment to create AI agents that can operate and evolve at scale.

KEX is built on Saga's horizontally scalable chainlet architecture, giving each AI agent near infinite compute on blockchain. This setup provides agents with complete control over their environment and enables features like custom logic, persistent memory and scalable performance, creating agents that are more than just tools or NPCs. As a result, character-driven agents can evolve independently of other applications and participate directly in complex digital ecosystems. Importantly, these agents can engage in on-chain transactions without a human in the loop.

"KEX isn't just a platform, it's the foundation for a new kind of online intelligence and user interaction with their most beloved games, movies and TV shows," said Rebecca Liao, co-founder and CEO of Saga Origins. "What makes KEX such a game changer is that it gives developers and creators full autonomy and full scalability from the start. We're as excited as anyone else to see the amazing things that people will be able to create utilizing this infrastructure. KEX sets the stage for a new generation of immersive digital experiences."

KEX was created by Chrono Labs, an interactive technology studio based in Hamburg, Germany, to support the growing wave of AI-native applications. With KEX, creators can build AI agents that meet a variety of demands, including tokenized in-game characters, autonomous financial agents and experimental multi-agent systems. In addition, KEX also includes a no-code creation studio for content creators, artists, storytellers and worldbuilders-enabling them to generate agent-driven content like animated videos, 3D avatars, voice clips and interactive media. Creators can monetize this content directly through tokenized experiences, gated access, and collectible UGC. By leveraging Saga's blockchain technology, KEX creates a streamlined infrastructure that reduces development friction and gives creators the tools to scale their autonomous agents.

"Saga's infrastructure gives us everything we need to unlock true autonomy for agents," said Behfar Iranmanesh, CEO of Chrono Labs. "Their team has been indispensable in ensuring KEX is scalable, customizable and easy-to-use for creators and developers, whether they're building complex agent frameworks or launching character-driven experiences for gamers. With Saga, we're kicking off the next phase of games and entertainment."

Today's launch marks the latest milestone in Saga's expansion into AI agents. This year, Saga Origins has announced partnerships with Super Company, OV Entertainment, Didimo, Northern Lights Entertainment, GFAL (Games for a Living), and SPIRIT Animation to bring AI agent technology into mobile games, animated series, character platforms and digital experiences.

KEX is now live at kex.gg.

For more information about Saga Origins, please visit saga.xyz/origins. Follow Saga on X, Discord and Telegram for the latest updates.

About Saga

Recognized as a leading developer ecosystem in crypto and web3 gaming, Saga is creating the developer environment of the future. Its mission is to help creators unblock themselves and build where blockspace is at its most plentiful and simple. Saga was founded in 2022. Early seed investors include Placeholder, Maven11, Longhash, Samsung, Com2uS, and Polygon. Originally built on Cosmos, Saga has furthered its presence by bringing typically disparate but the best ecosystems into its Saga Multiverse through ongoing strategic partnerships.

About KEX

KEX is an AI agent platform built for an agentic creator economy. It enables creators and communities to easily build, launch, customize and monetize intelligent agents and characters, while providing AI-native tools to create content easier and faster. KEX unlocks new formats of content, interaction, and on-chain utility from gamified experiences to AI-native commerce. The platform is redefining how creators and brands engage their audiences in an agent-powered environment. Built by Chrono Labs, KEX is used by both individual creators and leading brands, and is designed to be composable across ecosystems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250717198904/en/

Contacts:

Saga Origins PR Team

saga@fortyseven.com