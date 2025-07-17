Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market worth $14.3 billion by 2030 with 6.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market, valued at US$ 9.75 billion in 2024 stood at US$10.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$14.3 billion by the end of the period. The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is rapidly growing due to the increasing demand for accurate and high-quality diagnostic imaging, fueled by a rise in chronic diseases and an aging population. Advances in display technology, such as higher resolutions and improved color accuracy, enhance diagnostic precision. Furthermore, the growing adoption of digital healthcare systems, telemedicine, and minimally invasive surgeries is also boosting demand. Increased healthcare spending and investments in medical infrastructure worldwide contribute significantly to the market's sustained growth. In this report, the market is divided into product, formulation, automation, end user, and region.

By product, Primary packaging equipment plays a crucial role in the pharmaceutical industry, holding the largest market share due to its direct impact on safeguarding the integrity, sterility, and efficacy of various drug formulations. This equipment is essential for an array of dosage forms, including tablets, liquids, and injectables, where maintaining the quality and safety of the product is paramount. One of the key functions of primary packaging is to ensure that pharmaceuticals comply with stringent regulatory standards set by health authorities. This compliance is vital not only for consumer safety but also for the approval processes that allow drugs to enter the market. As the demand for unit-dose formats continues to rise, driven by both patient convenience and the need for accurate dosing, the adoption of advanced primary packaging solutions has surged. Moreover, these advancements are becoming increasingly important in high-throughput packaging environments, where efficiency and speed are critical to meet the growing demands of both generic and branded pharmaceutical production lines. This evolution in packaging technology is helping manufacturers optimize their operations while ensuring that the products maintained within these packages meet the highest standards of quality and effectiveness. Overall, the landscape of primary packaging equipment is shaped by the dual pressures of regulatory compliance and market demand, leading to widespread innovation and adoption across the pharmaceutical sector.

By formulation, Liquid packaging equipment dominates the market, primarily because of the increasing demand for various liquid pharmaceuticals, including syrups, injectables, eye drops, and vaccines. These products necessitate sophisticated packaging solutions that ensure precise, sterile filling and airtight sealing, which is crucial for maintaining product integrity and safety. The precision required in the packaging process is driving many companies to adopt advanced automated systems that enhance efficiency and accuracy. Additionally, there is a growing regulatory focus on contamination-free packaging within the pharmaceutical sector. Regulatory bodies are emphasizing the importance of non-contaminated packaging processes to safeguard public health, which in turn accelerates the demand for high-speed liquid packaging lines that integrate automation and cutting-edge technology. As a result, pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities are increasingly investing in these automated solutions to comply with strict regulations while ensuring production efficiency and reliability. This trend underscores the vital role that liquid packaging equipment plays in meeting the needs of a rapidly evolving pharmaceutical landscape.

By geography, Europe dominates the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market, primarily due to its robust pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure, stringent regulatory landscape, and proactive integration of advanced automation technologies. Key players are concentrated in countries like Germany, Switzerland, and Italy, which host major pharma equipment manufacturers and significant global drug producers, resulting in a highly efficient supply chain. The stringent compliance requirements set forth by the EU Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP), the Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD), and serialization mandates have driven the need for high-precision packaging systems that meet regulatory standards. Furthermore, the region's increasing investment in research and development, particularly in biologics and contract manufacturing, along with a strong focus on quality assurance and traceability, solidifies Europe's preeminence in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment sector.

The prominent players in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market are Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), Industria Macchine Automatiche (IMA) S.p.A (Italy), Körber AG (Germany), Coesia S.p. A. (Italy), Marchesini Group S.p.A (Italy), Bausch+Ströbel (Germany), Maschinefabrik Ilshofen GmbH+Co. KG (Germany), Romaco Group (Germany), Uhlmann (Germany), Maquinaria Industries Dara, SL (US).

Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany):

Syntegon Technology GmbH has established itself as a leading provider in the pharmaceutical packaging industry, offering a wide array of robust solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of the sector. The company excels in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of cutting-edge technologies that significantly improve mobility and efficiency in industrial applications. One of the core areas of Syntegon's expertise lies in sophisticated drive and control systems, which empower machinery to operate with precision and reliability. Their advanced packaging technologies are specifically engineered for the pharmaceutical sector, ensuring that products are securely packaged while maintaining compliance with stringent regulations. In addition to pharmaceutical solutions, Syntegon has expanded its offerings to include innovative packaging solutions for consumer goods, catering to a broader market with a focus on sustainability and user experience. The company also emphasizes energy management systems that optimize energy use and reduce waste, contributing to environmentally friendly manufacturing processes. Furthermore, Syntegon integrates building technology solutions that enhance operational efficiency within production facilities, seamlessly combining each element to create a holistic approach to industrial packaging. This comprehensive portfolio positions Syntegon Technology GmbH as a key partner for businesses looking to leverage technological advancements in packaging and production.

Industria Macchine Automatiche (IMA) S.p.A (Italy)

Industria Macchine Automatiche (IMA) S.p.A specializes in a diverse array of primary and secondary packaging equipment, designed to meet the varied needs of different industries, particularly pharmaceuticals. Over the past several years, the company has experienced a consistent upward trend in total revenue, largely driven by a substantial increase in the demand for its packaging solutions tailored for pharmaceutical products. This growth is attributed to the rising global emphasis on healthcare and the need for reliable packaging solutions that ensure product safety and integrity. The company has established extensive sales and distribution networks that reach more than 80 countries worldwide, enabling it to effectively cater to a broad customer base. To support its global operations, IMA operates several state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in key regions, including Italy, Germany, France, Switzerland, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, Malaysia, China, and Argentina. This strategic geographical distribution of production sites not only enhances the company's ability to meet local demand but also optimizes operational efficiencies. To maintain its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving packaging market and strategically increase its market share, the company is actively pursuing acquisitions. By broadening its product portfolio through these acquisitions, the company aims to diversify its offerings and enhance its technological capabilities, while also expanding its presence in emerging markets and established regions alike. This proactive approach positions the company to better respond to changing customer needs and industry trends.

Korber AG (Germany)

Körber AG - is a prominent player in the pharmaceutical packaging industry, renowned for its development and provision of cutting-edge technologies. The company specializes in a range of offerings, including advanced standard packaging systems and inspection machines that ensure the quality and safety of pharmaceutical products. In addition, Körber AG provides comprehensive track and trace solutions that enhance supply chain transparency and regulatory compliance, as well as tailored systems designed for patient-specific pharmaceutical solutions, catering to the growing demand for personalized medication. With a robust distribution network spanning the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Körber AG has successfully established itself in multiple markets. However, its presence in Latin America, a region identified as a high-growth market for pharmaceutical packaging equipment, remains relatively limited. This geographic gap presents both challenges and opportunities for the company as it seeks to expand its footprint in this promising area. Furthermore, Körber AG's approach to innovation has room for enhancement, as the company exhibits a constrained focus on new product developments. This limitation could potentially hinder its competitiveness in an industry that thrives on technological advancements and evolving customer needs. Nevertheless, the company has strategically pursued inorganic growth through acquisitions, which has significantly bolstered its market position. This strategy has enabled Körber AG to establish a stronghold in various segments of the industry, providing long-term benefits and ensuring adaptability in a rapidly changing marketplace. By continuing to leverage acquisitions while enhancing its focus on innovation, Körber AG can position itself more favorably in the competitive landscape of pharmaceutical packaging.

