MarketsandMarkets: Customer Data Platform Market worth $37.11 billion by 2030

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Customer Data Platform Market size is expected to significantly increase from USD 9.72 billion in 2025 to USD 37.11 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 30.7% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for unified customer profiles, real-time data activation, and personalized customer engagement is key to fueling this growth. The rising adoption of omnichannel marketing strategies, compliance with data privacy regulations, and increasing use of AI/ML for data-driven insights are further accelerating CDP adoption. These factors help businesses optimize customer journeys, improve retention, and enable scalable, insight-driven decision-making across sectors such as retail, finance, healthcare, and telecommunications.

Report Metric Details Market size available for the years 2020-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025-2030 Forecast units USD (Million) Segments covered Offering, Deployment Mode, Data Type, Data Channel, Application, Vertical, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Salesforce (US), Twilio (US), Microsoft (US), SAS Institute (US), Teradata (US), Cloudera (US), Dun & Bradstreet (US), Leadspace (US), Upland Software (US), CaliberMind (US), Tealium (US), Acquia (US), BlueConic (US), Lytics (US), Zeta Global (US), Amperity (US), mParticle (US), Celebrus Technologies (UK), Insider (US), Optimove (Israel), Totango (US), Listrak (US), Simon Data (US), Ometria (UK), Treasure Data (US), SALESmanago (Poland), Uniphore (US), Zeotap (Germany), Planhat (Sweden), Blueshift (US), Quantexa (UK), Hightouch (US), Bloomreach (US), Redpoint Global (US), WebEngage (India)

By data channel, web to register the largest market share during the forecast period

By data channel, the web segment is expected to register the largest market share in the Customer Data Platform (CDP) market during the forecast period due to the vast volume of customer interactions and data generated through websites. Businesses increasingly rely on web-based insights like browsing behavior, clickstream data, and form submissions to personalize customer experiences. The scalability and accessibility of web data make it a primary source for building unified customer profiles. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and digital services further amplifies web data's dominance.

By application, the data activation & real-time execution segment is poised for the highest growth rate during the forecast period

By application, the data activation and real-time execution segment is poised for the fastest growth during the forecast period due to rising demand for personalized customer engagement. Businesses are prioritizing instant, data-driven actions such as real-time recommendations, targeted messaging, and dynamic content delivery. This shift is driven by the need to enhance customer experience and improve conversion rates. As a result, real-time capabilities are becoming essential in competitive marketing strategies.

North America is expected to account for the largest market during the forecast period

North America will account for the largest market during the forecast period due to its advanced digital infrastructure and early adoption of customer data platforms across industries. The region has a high concentration of major CDP vendors and tech-savvy enterprises that prioritize data-driven marketing. Strong regulatory frameworks and increased focus on customer personalization further drive market growth. Additionally, robust investments in AI and analytics support the expansion of CDP usage.

Top Key Companies in Customer Data Platform Market:

The major players in the Customer Data Platform Market include Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Adobe (US), Salesforce (US), Twilio (US), Microsoft (US), SAS Institute (US), Teradata (US), Cloudera (US), Nice (Israel), Dun & Bradstreet (US), Leadspace (US), Upland Software (US), CaliberMind (US), and Tealium (US).

