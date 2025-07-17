Bradley: GrayHair Software Launches PD3C - Postal Data Contact Center Connector

Low-code integration reduces mail-related call volume and improves resolution time

STUART, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / GrayHair Software today introduced the Postal Data Contact Center Connector (PD3C) , a groundbreaking integration that brings real-time postal delivery and address update intelligence directly into contact center IVR systems and agent desktops.

GrayHair Software Logo

GrayHair Software brings real-time postal delivery and address update intelligence directly into contact center IVR systems and agent desktops.

"Mail-related inquiries continue to strain contact centers," said Everette Mills, VP of Product at GrayHair. "PD3C addresses this challenge head-on-providing live mail status, and address updates in context, dramatically reducing call volume and improving resolution time."

Key Features & Benefits:

Live mail tracking : Real-time view of delivery status and location.

Address update workflows : Seamless IVR prompts and agent-assisted updating workflows.

Self-service deflection : Enable customers to check status via IVR, reducing agent calls by 10-20%.

Cost & efficiency gains: Fueled by postal integration, organizations can significantly cut call handling costs and elevate customer satisfaction.

Why PD3C Matters:

In industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, and government, mail remains a critical communications channel - but lack of tracking has driven up millions of costly contact center calls. With PD3C, agents can now instantly respond to "Where's my mail piece?" inquiries with precise and accurate responses based on real-time postal intelligence.

Seamless Integration & Availability:

PD3C requires no complex IT overhaul. It connects via low-code APIs to existing agent and IVR platforms and can be implemented in just weeks, with full API documentation available.

PD3C is available immediately. To schedule a demonstration or learn more, visit GrayHair's PD3C page or contact the Company at 866-507-9999.

About GrayHair Software

GrayHair Software is a pioneer in postal intelligence and address data quality, supporting large enterprises with 150?billion+ data points processed annually. With compliance certifications including SOC?2, HITRUST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and CCPA, GrayHair offers award-winning solutions that enhance customer experience, reduce operational costs, and protect communications.

Contact Information

Dean Decencio

Head of Sales

engage@grayhairsoftware.com

866-507-9999





SOURCE: Bradley

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/grayhair-software-launches-pd3c-postal-data-contact-center-connector-1049506