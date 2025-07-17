Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 17.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.07.2025 16:38 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bradley: GrayHair Software Launches PD3C - Postal Data Contact Center Connector

Low-code integration reduces mail-related call volume and improves resolution time

STUART, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / GrayHair Software today introduced the Postal Data Contact Center Connector (PD3C), a groundbreaking integration that brings real-time postal delivery and address update intelligence directly into contact center IVR systems and agent desktops.

GrayHair Software Logo

GrayHair Software Logo
GrayHair Software brings real-time postal delivery and address update intelligence directly into contact center IVR systems and agent desktops.

"Mail-related inquiries continue to strain contact centers," said Everette Mills, VP of Product at GrayHair. "PD3C addresses this challenge head-on-providing live mail status, and address updates in context, dramatically reducing call volume and improving resolution time."

Key Features & Benefits:

  • Live mail tracking: Real-time view of delivery status and location.

  • Address update workflows: Seamless IVR prompts and agent-assisted updating workflows.

  • Self-service deflection: Enable customers to check status via IVR, reducing agent calls by 10-20%.

  • Cost & efficiency gains: Fueled by postal integration, organizations can significantly cut call handling costs and elevate customer satisfaction.

Why PD3C Matters:
In industries such as banking, insurance, healthcare, and government, mail remains a critical communications channel - but lack of tracking has driven up millions of costly contact center calls. With PD3C, agents can now instantly respond to "Where's my mail piece?" inquiries with precise and accurate responses based on real-time postal intelligence.

Seamless Integration & Availability:
PD3C requires no complex IT overhaul. It connects via low-code APIs to existing agent and IVR platforms and can be implemented in just weeks, with full API documentation available.

PD3C is available immediately. To schedule a demonstration or learn more, visit GrayHair's PD3C page or contact the Company at 866-507-9999.

About GrayHair Software
GrayHair Software is a pioneer in postal intelligence and address data quality, supporting large enterprises with 150?billion+ data points processed annually. With compliance certifications including SOC?2, HITRUST, HIPAA, PCI-DSS, and CCPA, GrayHair offers award-winning solutions that enhance customer experience, reduce operational costs, and protect communications.

Contact Information
Dean Decencio
Head of Sales
engage@grayhairsoftware.com
866-507-9999

.

SOURCE: Bradley



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/grayhair-software-launches-pd3c-postal-data-contact-center-connector-1049506

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.