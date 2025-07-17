Nominations Open: 25 Voices Defining Corporate Sustainability in 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Spotlighting the leaders behind today's most trusted and impactful corporate sustainability narratives - submit by July 30.

3BL announces The 25 Voices Defining Corporate Sustainability in 2025, created to recognize the storytellers, strategists, and communicators who are reshaping how companies speak about sustainability.

Today's sustainability leaders aren't just reporting progress; they're redefining how companies communicate, connect, and lead. That's why we're spotlighting the voices driving clear, credible, and meaningful sustainability communications.

We're curating a who's who of the people shaping the narrative in 2025 - and we want your nominations.

Nominations are open through July 30, 2025. Submit here.

Who Should Be Nominated:

Corporate communications and sustainability leaders

Brand storytellers and purpose strategists

Emerging and established leaders helping companies speak more clearly and credibly about their impact

Selected Voices Will Be:

Reviewed and chosen by the executive team at 3BL

Featured in a sponsored article on TriplePundit , one of the most respected sources for responsible business news through the lens of solutions journalism, via 3BL Studio.

Amplified across 3BL's full distribution network to reach a broad, impact-minded audience

Key Dates:

Nominations Deadline: July 30, 2025

Final Selections Announced: August 2025

Editorial Feature Goes Live: Late August on TriplePundit.com

Nominate a peer or yourself here.

About 3BL

3BL is the leading sustainability and social impact communications partner, connecting organizations' stories of purpose and progress with the audiences who matter most.

3BL partners with over 1,500 companies - from global corporations and mid-sized enterprises to NGOs and nonprofits - to elevate their reputations as players in the world of responsible business. We do this through unrivaled news and content distribution, bespoke storytelling support, and our digital media division, TriplePundit.

About Studio

TriplePundit's Studio helps you communicate your impact with clarity, credibility, and reach. Our team of editors, journalists, and communicators draws on deep sustainability expertise to help your message cut through the noise and drive results. Whether you need sharper strategy, compelling content, or stakeholder research and insights, Studio is your partner for impact comms that stand out and deliver measurable value.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from 3BL on 3blmedia.com.

