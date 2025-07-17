HIRU Corporation Announces Completion of First Phase Corporate Structuring and Strategic Expansion Plans

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / HIRU Corporation (OTC:HIRU) announces the completion of the first phase of its corporate structuring initiative, marking a decisive transition toward a long-term, asset-backed growth strategy focused on the mining and natural resources sector.

Key milestones in this phase include:

Corporate Realignment and Book Adjustment - Legacy Closure and Mining Integration

As part of the corporate realignment process, HIRU Corporation has completed the removal of legacy operations and liabilities inherited from prior ownership. The Company has updated its financial and accounting records to reflect the disposal of these discontinued assets and all related obligations, which were found to be circulating among the same parties previously associated with the former ownership group.

This operation resulted in a one-time accounting gain of $1,423,201, which is subject to realization in full or in part. The Company intends to distribute this benefit to shareholders as a dividend, contingent upon confirmation of final figures.

Importantly, HIRU never took possession of the former water business facility nor any related physical assets, which remain with the previous owners' group.

Concurrently, the Company has fully integrated its wholly owned mining business, which is currently entering an expansion phase as HIRU refocuses exclusively on its core strategy: mining and natural resource exploration.

Return to OTCID Current Information Status

Building on this foundation, the Company has now regained its status as a Current Information issuer on OTCID. This achievement follows several months of technical, legal, and administrative work to meet the necessary disclosure and compliance thresholds. The update signals HIRU's full re-entry into compliant public markets and reflects its clean corporate structure, improved reporting integrity, and readiness for the next phase of development.

Strategic Relocation of U.S. Headquarters to Georgia

HIRU has formally established its principal executive office in Atlanta, Georgia - the state in which the Company is legally incorporated. This move consolidates operations in the Company's jurisdiction of incorporation, following prior administrative locations in Toronto and Florida. Georgia's strong infrastructure, access to professional talent, and supportive regulatory environment make it a strategic base for public company operations. The Atlanta office now functions in conjunction with HIRU's established headquarters in Qatar and operational offices in Tasmania, supporting the Company's growing international footprint.

Leadership Overhaul and Structural Governance Reset

With the removal of all officers associated with prior management, HIRU has implemented a restructured governance framework. A streamlined leadership team is now in place, aligned with the Company's strategic objectives and international investment agenda.

Regulatory Compliance and Market Readiness

The Company has attained "Current Information" status on OTC Markets and retained a U.S.-based team of legal and administrative professionals to ensure adherence to reporting standards and corporate best practices.

Investor Relations Capability in Finalization



HIRU is finalizing the appointment of a permanent Investor Relations Manager to manage shareholder communications, support investor engagement, and coordinate public disclosures across key markets.

Increased Investment from the Middle East

Private investors from Qatar and the broader Gulf region have recently begun acquiring shares in HIRU. This growing trend reflects HIRU's distinction as the first U.S. OTC-listed company led by a member of the Qatari royal family. The Chairman's leadership, combined with strong Gulf-U.S. business ties, has positioned the Company as a strategic bridge for Middle Eastern capital entering U.S. public markets.

Internal Review of Chairman-Owned Qatari Assets

The Company is actively evaluating the integration of several Qatar-based private companies already owned by the Chairman, with a view to aligning them with HIRU's long-term structure and public-market presence.

Due Diligence on U.S.-Based Gold Mining Opportunities

HIRU is currently conducting due diligence on three gold mining operations located in the United States, which have submitted acquisition proposals. A final selection is expected in the near term, supporting HIRU's entry into resource-backed sectors. Additional mineral-sector assets in high-demand categories are also under review.

No Dilution, No Leverage - Fully Aligned Capital Strategy

The Company confirms that it has not issued any new shares and has not entered into any loan or derivative instruments. All corporate activity to date has been financed through direct capital contributions from the Chairman, preserving full alignment between capital structure and shareholder value.

About HIRU Corporation

HIRU Corporation is a U.S.-listed holding company engaged in strategic acquisitions, asset-backed expansion, and international operations. With headquarters in Qatar and offices in the United States and Australia, HIRU follows a disciplined growth model aligned with long-term shareholder value and institutional-grade governance, with a core focus on mining and natural resources exploration.

Contact:

HIRU Corporation

3379 Peachtree Road NE, Suite 700

Atlanta, GA 30326

Email: info@hirucorporation.net

Phone: +1 775-312-2773

SOURCE: HIRU Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/hiru-corporation-announces-completion-of-first-phase-corporate-structuring-and-st-1049749