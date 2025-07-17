tele-net America Corporation: TELE-NET Highlights Omotenashi Training in U.S. Operations to Elevate Customer Experience

Japanese hospitality principles guide ongoing agent training at TELE-NET's Las Vegas contact center

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / TELE-NET, a provider of customer service outsourcing solutions, is reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality, human-centered service in the U.S. through dedicated training focused on omotenashi, Japan's renowned philosophy of hospitality. As TELE-NET continues expanding its presence in the American market, this training ensures a consistent standard of attentive and personalized customer care.

Omotenashi emphasizes anticipating customer needs, showing genuine care, and delivering service that feels personal and thoughtful. At their Las Vegas contact center, TELE-NET has integrated these principles into both its onboarding process for new team members and ongoing training sessions for existing staff, keeping the approach front of mind and helping agents stay sharp in their customer interactions.

"Our goal is to bring the spirit of omotenashi to every interaction our teams have with customers," said Parker Andrus, VP of Global Operations at TELE-NET. "This training ensures that our U.S. operations reflect the same values of care and hospitality that have defined TELE-NET from the start."

By making omotenashi a foundational element of both new hire training and ongoing professional development, TELE-NET is equipping its U.S. team to handle diverse customer needs and foster stronger, more lasting relationships.

Looking ahead, TELE-NET will continue blending the warmth of Japanese service culture with modern tools and technology at its Las Vegas center and beyond, helping clients build lasting customer relationships.

