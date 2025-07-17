DeepStreet.io Launches Market Intelligence Platform to Deliver Credible, Performance-Linked Investment Insight

New Research Platform Gives Sophisticated Investors Access to Real-Time Insight from Verified Professionals with Full Visibility into Performance

RED BANK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / DeepStreet.io (DeepStreet), a new financial market intelligence platform, has launched a first-of-its-kind research and signal hub built exclusively for sophisticated investors. Designed to cut through the noise of anonymous commentary and opinion-driven content, DeepStreet delivers real-time insight from verified fund managers and institutional professionals, bringing credibility and trackable outcomes back to modern investing.

Unlike content feeds driven by speculation or algorithms, DeepStreet is grounded in real capital management. Every contributor is a vetted professional actively overseeing portfolios. These market operators share original research, macro frameworks, and timely signals that offer credible, contextual insight investors can evaluate against real outcomes. The result is trusted analysis once reserved for the institutional elite.

DeepStreet equips investors with tools designed to surface credible research, monitor market movement, and evaluate ideas based on proven performance. The platform offers:

Institutional-quality research from verified professionals and DeepStreet's editorial team

Track record transparency , with every thesis tied to real outcomes

Real-time market signals with context from professionals managing live capital

Custom intelligence alerts based on investor-selected tickers, sectors, or asset classes

Performance-based discovery to identify top analysts by measurable performance, not hype

"The goal behind DeepStreet is to bring institutional-level insight to sophisticated investors without compromising on transparency or speed," said Brandon Thompson, Director of Innovation at DeepStreet. "By combining professional research with performance accountability, we're giving serious investors access to credible intelligence that was previously out of reach."

Since launch, DeepStreet has published more than 6,000 research articles across sectors including energy, defense, infrastructure, and clean capital markets. Contributors include former head traders, CFAs, and portfolio managers specializing in macro strategy, forensic balance sheet analysis, volatility modeling, and activist intelligence.

Investors can sign up and explore real-time research from verified professionals at: www.deepstreet.io

