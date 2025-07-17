Griffith Foods on Building 'Trust, Transparency and Long-Term Partnerships' in Regenerative Agriculture

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / By Jennifer Marston

Originally published on AgFunderNews

Operating mid-supply chain has some advantages when it comes to implementing regenerative agriculture practices, says Anne Jacobs, global regenerative agriculture manager at US-based food manufacturer Griffith Foods.

Griffith Foods makes ingredients that range from seasoning blends and sauces to dough mixes, texture components, and functional blends for meats that enhance flavor and color. Its roots in food innovation go all the way back to the early twentieth century, when the company's founders saw the need for more science in the food industry.

Today, the company, which is still family owned, operates across 30 countries, working with some of the largest CPGs and meat-processing groups in the world.

Click here to read more on AgFunderNews.

Photo courtesy of iStock

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Griffith Foods

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/griffith-foods-on-building-trust-transparency-and-long-term-partnershi-1049781