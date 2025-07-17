Pv module prices have fallen by around 5% to 8% across all technology classes in recent weeks. says Martin Schachinger, the founder of pvXchange. com. This means that prices are moving strongly back toward the level we saw at the beginning of the year, which can only be described as unhealthy for module producers. From pv magazine Germany While the module market showed only marginal, unambitious movement in June, a clearer trend is now taking shape. Prices have begun to fall after a brief stabilization phase - declining by around 5% to 8% across all technology classes in recent weeks. This drop ...

