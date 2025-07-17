Advanced Distributed Management System Market Size expected to reach US$9.36 Billion by 2031, Exhibiting a CAGR of 16.6% | The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global Advanced Distributed Management System market is observing significant growth owing to rise in grid modernization projects and increasing need for grid reliability and resilience.

The advanced distributed management system market is expected to reach US$9.36 billion by 2031 from US$3.32 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period. Electric utilities may monitor, control, and improve the performance of their distribution networks in real time with the use of advanced distribution management systems (ADMS), which are integrated software platforms.

Due to the increasing complexity of power grid infrastructures brought about by integrating distributed energy resources (DERS), electric vehicles, renewable energy, and rising consumer demand, ADMS has emerged as a crucial tool in contemporary grid operations. With essential features including outage management, fault location and isolation, voltage optimization, load forecasting, and real-time network modeling, ADMS gives utilities a single platform to manage distribution grid operations.

The report analyzes market trends, key players, and future opportunities in-depth. In general, advanced distributed management systems are applicable to a vast array of applications that are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Overview of Report Findings

Rise in Grid Modernization Projects: The need for advanced distribution management systems (ADMS) is largely driven by the trend toward grid modernization and digitization. Real-time data management, predictive analytics, and automated control systems are critical as energy networks transition from conventional, centralized infrastructures to more dynamic, decentralized models. By empowering utilities to manage increasingly intricate and linked grid environments with improved operational efficiency, dependability, and responsiveness, ADMS platforms aid in meeting these demands.

The growing integration of electric vehicles, smart metering infrastructure, and renewable energy sources further highlights the need for updated grid systems. By enhancing fault detection, speeding up outage restoration, and optimizing power distribution, ADMS systems facilitate this shift by lowering operating expenses and downtime.

Surging Investments in Electricity Grids: Due to the pressing need to facilitate the widespread integration of renewable energy sources and economies' electrification, electrical grids' investments are rapidly increasing. Grid investments rose by about 8% in 2022 as both developed and developing nations increased their infrastructure spending to support electrification in the transportation, industry, and building sectors, modernize power systems, and increase their ability to handle variable renewable energy.

Geographical Insights: In 2024, North America led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global advanced distributed management system market, by component, is segmented into solutions and services. The solutions segment held the largest share in the advanced distributed management system market in 2024.

The global advanced distributed management system market, by grid type, is segmented into medium voltage, high voltage, and low voltage. The medium voltage grid segment held the largest share in the advanced distributed management system market in 2024.

By vertical, the global advanced distributed management system market is segmented into utilities, industrial, and commercial. The utilities segment held the largest share in the advanced distributed management system market in 2024.

The advanced distributed management system market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few major companies operating in the advanced distributed management system market include Siemens AG, Oracle Corp, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Co, Capgemini, Emerson Electric Co, Minsait ACS, Inc., Operation Technology Inc, Survalent Technology Corporation, and Hitachi Energy

Trending Topics: AI & Machine Learning in Grid Operations, Grid Modernization and Digital Twins, Advanced Outage Management Systems, Cybersecurity in ADMS, among others.

Global Headlines on Advanced Distributed Management System

" Siemens presents software to manage low-voltage grids actively. LV Insights X software, part of the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, enables distribution grid operators (DSO) to tackle their most pressing challenge: the need to increase grid capacity significantly."

" To assist Ohio-based FirstEnergy in managing response to power outages across its six-state electric system, Oracle has helped the company implement the Oracle Utilities Network Management System."

" GE Digital announces DERMS at DISTRIBUTECH 2022. Designed as an end-to-end modular Distributed Energy Resource Management System, Opus One aims to help utilities coordinate and manage their Distributed Energy Resources (DERs)"

Conclusion

The soaring occurrences and severity of extreme weather events, coupled with the escalating threat of cyberattacks, have placed unprecedented pressure on utilities to strengthen the reliability and resilience of power grids. In such an evolving risk landscape, ensuring uninterrupted power supply and rapid recovery from disturbances becomes a strategic priority for energy providers, regulators, and stakeholders. Advanced distribution management systems (ADMS) are pivotal in addressing these challenges. These platforms provide enhanced situational awareness and allow operators to monitor grid conditions in real time, identify anomalies, and respond proactively to potential disruptions. Integrated fault location, isolation, and service restoration (FLISR) functionalities enable automatic detection of outages, rerouting of power where possible, and more efficient restoration of services, which allows utilities to minimize customer downtime and mitigate economic losses.

Therefore, the report from The Insight Partners provides several stakeholders-including component providers, system technology integrators, system manufacturers and others-with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

