LambdaTest, Inc.: Best Egg Accelerates Release Cycles and Test Coverage with LambdaTest

Leading fintech platform enhances quality assurance and cross-browser testing with scalable, cloud-based automation

San Francisco, CA, July 17, 2025, a GenAI-powered quality engineering platform, has announced that Best Egg, a fintech platform providing flexible solutions for people with limited access to credit, has significantly improved its release velocity and test reliability using LambdaTest's cloud infrastructure.

With a growing product portfolio and increasing user demand, Best Egg's QA team needed a more scalable, efficient way to maintain test coverage across multiple browsers and devices. Switching to LambdaTest's cloud-based testing platform enabled the company to transition from manual and local device testing to a fully automated, CI/CD-integrated pipeline.

The results have been transformative: test execution times have dropped by 75%, from a full hour to approximately 15 minutes, enabling the faster execution of hundreds of tests daily, smoother releases, and improved product experiences for customers. Best Egg now has run over 2.7 million automation tests on 128k+ real devices, volumes previously unthinkable, helping ensure flawless performance across a wide range of customer devices.

"LambdaTest helps us meet the demands of the changing environment as a fintech company, giving us the assurance and confidence to deliver best-in-class experiences," said Tenny Agustin, Engineering Operations Lead, Best Egg. "The change in our approach to testing and quality was about honoring the trust customers place in us. Making sure that the core of the product is stable and healthy, and reliable is a huge part of our brand."

With LambdaTest, Best Egg's engineers experience less context switching, and they can focus on writing tests and building features rather than troubleshooting infrastructure. This shift has helped their technical talent drive innovation within the organization more efficiently.

The improved speed and scale of testing have translated into 100% release confidence. With broader coverage and earlier detection of issues, Best Egg can release faster, with greater assurance in the quality of every build and instilling trust in customers making critical financial decisions.

LambdaTest's real device cloud and parallel execution capabilities enabled Best Egg's QA engineers to identify and fix issues earlier in the development cycle. Best Egg also enhanced visibility across their test environments and eliminated bottlenecks that previously slowed down their agile workflows.

"Our goal is to make sure every release is robust, fast, and user-centric," said Mohit Juneja, VP of Strategic Sales and Partnerships at LambdaTest. "Best Egg's success story shows how the right testing infrastructure can help high-growth fintech companies scale QA without compromise. We're proud to support their mission to make financial confidence more accessible."

As Best Egg continues to expand its offerings, LambdaTest remains a key partner, helping the team deliver digital experiences that are secure, reliable, and friction-free for end users.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is a GenAI-powered Quality Engineering Platform that empowers teams to test intelligently, smarter, and ship faster. Built for scale, it offers a full-stack testing cloud with 10K+ real devices and 3,000+ browsers.

With AI-native test management, MCP servers, and agent-based automation, LambdaTest supports Selenium, Appium, Playwright, and all major frameworks. AI Agents like HyperExecute and KaneAI bring the power of AI and cloud into your software testing workflow, enabling seamless automation testing with 120+ integrations.

LambdaTest Agents accelerate your testing throughout the entire SDLC, from test planning and authoring to automation, infrastructure, execution, RCA, and reporting.

For more information, please visit https://lambdatest.com

press@lambdatest.com