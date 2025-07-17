New Hope Network: Organic Produce Summit 2025 Wraps with Record-Number of Exhibitors and Sold-Out Hosted Buyer Program

MONTEREY PARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Organic Produce Summit (OPS), the industry's only event exclusively dedicated to organic fresh produce, concluded July 10, uniting over 300 influential retailers and buyers from across North America in what marked the largest summit in the event's history.

For its landmark ninth year, the expanded exhibition showcased revolutionary products and solutions from more than 200 organic growers, shippers and processors, with 40 first-time exhibitors highlighting the events' growing influence. Industry powerhouses included Melissa's Produce, displaying a range of vibrant produce from plums to artichokes; Sol-ti, captivating attendees with innovative organic living beverages; and Row 7 Seed Company, showcasing their cutting-edge 'Sweet Garleek', among much more.

OPS 2025, co-sponsored by Braga Fresh and Earthbound Farm, delivered a strategic and forward-thinking two-day agenda.The summit transcended beyond conventional conference formats with a powerful combination of thought-provoking educational sessions addressing emerging industry opportunities, specialized networking events connecting growers directly with buyers, exclusive behind-the-scenes field tours, and a comprehensive exhibition showcasing groundbreaking organic produce innovations.

"OPS creates valuable opportunities for in-person collaboration across the organic ecosystem. The focused nature of this event delivers efficiencies impossible to achieve through traditional sales channels," said Keigan Roos, Event Manager, Informa Markets. "By bringing the entire supply chain in one location, we facilitate partnerships that drive sustainable industry growth. In today's competitive marketplace, the connections made at OPS directly translate to business success."

This year's summit attracted decision-makers from North America's most influential retail and buying organizations, including Whole Foods, Costco, Trader Joe's and Sprouts Farmers Market. These industry leaders participated in strategic networking sessions, dynamic panel discussions and one-on-one meetings with organic producers, generating substantial opportunities for business development and long-term partnerships.

"The farm tours are amazing. Being able to go on these tours that our buyers might never otherwise experience deepens the connection we have with some of these growers and reinforces what we're doing and why we do it in the first place," said Hilary Craig, Misfits Market, an attending retailer.

Organic Produce Summit serves as a vital platform for advancing the organic industry through knowledge exchange on sustainable farming practices, direct market access for producers of all sizes, consumer trend insights driving product development, collaborative approaches to industry challenges and unified advocacy for organic agriculture.

For more information about Organic Produce Summit, please visit www.organicproducesummit.com .

OPS will return to the Monterey Conference Center for its 10th year anniversary in Monterey, CA on July 14-16, 2026.

About the Organic Produce Summit

Founded in 2016, the Organic Produce Summit takes place annually in Monterey, California and is the only event dedicated exclusively to bringing together organic fresh produce growers, shippers and processors with retail and buying organizations from across the globe. The Organic Produce Summit is part of New Hope Network, the leading natural, organic and conscious products event organizer and industry resource for the natural and healthy lifestyle products industry.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. With a global reach and diverse portfolio of verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure, Informa Markets connects buyers and sellers worldwide through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit? www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact

pr@newhope.com

SOURCE: New Hope Network

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/organic-produce-summit-2025-wraps-with-record-number-of-exhibitors-and-1049791