Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for June 2025.

June 2025 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.3 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $317 million;

CSE issuers completed 101 financings that raised an aggregate $132 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from five new companies, bringing total listed securities to 755 as at June 30, 2025.

"The month of June was a successful one for the Canadian Securities Exchange and our issuers, with trading and financing activity significantly exceeding the three prior months," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "The coming months are sure to be very exciting as well, as we work to finalize our acquisition of the National Stock Exchange of Australia and to realize the anticipated benefits for the stakeholders of both exchanges."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE is pleased to announce that it is making anonymous attributed trading summaries available to the investment community for the first time. The monthly reports will identify the investment dealers listed as anonymous in the daily records of trading activity, providing issuers and investors with enhanced information around securities trading. Those interested in receiving the monthly reports should contact marketdata@thecse.com for more information and to subscribe.

As part of its ongoing series of issuer education initiatives, the CSE recently hosted a special webinar with representatives from the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) covering a wide variety of topics including equity market surveillance, mining disclosure guidelines, how to interact with CIRO, recent CSE policy updates, and much more. The webinar can be viewed on CSE TV, the Exchange's YouTube channel.

The CSE team was delighted to return to Calgary this month and dust off their cowboy hats for the Exchange's annual Pre-Stampede Breakfast! Pancakes were flipped, songs were sung, and attendees from Calgary's capital markets community enjoyed plenty of great conversation. The CSE team thanks everyone who attended, and we hope to see you all again next year.

New Listings in June 2025

Nexcel Metals Corp. (NEXX)

Aleen Inc. (ALEN.U)

Quarterback Resources Inc. (QB)

Rush Gold Corp. (RGN)

Trimera Metals Corp. (TRM)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

