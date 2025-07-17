Anzeige
17.07.2025 17:39 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Holding(s) in Company 
17-Jul-2025 / 16:08 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BFYYL325 
 
Issuer Name 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
M&G Plc 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
London 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
United Kingdom 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 
 
  
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
 
  
 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
  
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
 
16-Jul-2025 
 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
 
17-Jul-2025 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  21.069697       0.000000            21.069697   38830132 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous      21.982173       0.000000            21.982173     
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GB00BFYYL325                    38830132                    21.069697 
 
Sub Total 8.A       38830132                     21.069697%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 
 
                                                         
 
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 
 
                                                         
 
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate                   % of voting rights if % of voting rights through   Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled undertaking it equals or is higher financial instruments if it  equals or is higher 
person                    than the notifiable  equals or is higher than the  than the notifiable 
                     threshold       notifiable threshold      threshold 
 
 
M&G Plc    M&G Plc (Parent company)    21.069697                       21.069697% 
 
       M&G Corporate Holdings Limited 
M&G Plc    (wholly owned subsidiary of M& 16.991953                       16.991953% 
       G Plc) 
 
 
       Prudential Portfolio 
M&G Plc    Management Group Limited    16.991953                       16.991953% 
       (wholly owned subsidiary of M& 
     G Corporate Holdings Limited) 
 
       M&G Group Regulated Entity 
M&G Plc    Holding Company Limited                                  
       (wholly owned subsidiary of M& 
     G Plc) 
 
       M&G Group Limited (wholly 
M&G Plc    owned subsidiary of M&G Group                               
       Regulated Entity Holding 
     Company Limited) 
 
       M&G FA Limited (wholly owned 
M&G Plc    subsidiary of M&G Group                                  
       Limited) 
 
 
       M&G Investment Management 
M&G Plc    Limited (wholly owned                                   
       subsidiary of M&G FA Limited)

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

17-Jul-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  396264 
EQS News ID:  2171374 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2171374&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 17, 2025 11:08 ET (15:08 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
