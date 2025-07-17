Lenovo: Supporting Recovery in Western North Carolina After Hurricane Helene

Lenovo partnered with Wine To Water, the American Red Cross, and Operation Connect Carolina to provide essential support to communities.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / ByLibby Richards, North America Community Engagement Manager, Lenovo

When Hurricane Helene swept through Western North Carolina in September 2024, it left behind more than just physical damage. It disrupted lives, isolated communities, and cut off basic necessities like clean water and communication. The scale of destruction was staggering: over 1,400 landslides, widespread damage to roads, homes, bridges, and water systems. In the midst of it all, local organizations and partners mobilized to help meet urgent needs and begin the long process of recovery.

Among the first to respond was Boone-based nonprofit Wine To Water. Known for their international work providing clean water in disaster-stricken and underserved regions around the world, the organization suddenly found itself responding to a crisis in its own backyard.

"I had to remind myself a few times that I was in the United States," Courtney Mattar, Director of Partnerships at Wine To Water said. "I felt like I was transported back to where I've seen destruction from flooding in Nepal. The damage was that visceral."

With its deep ties to the community and experience navigating emergencies, they shifted quickly from global relief to local action. Lenovo, a longtime supporter of Wine To Water's global mission, stepped up to help as the focus turned to Western North Carolina.

Wine To Water's teams were on the ground within hours, navigating blocked roads and delivering clean water by any means necessary, including trucks, ATVs, and even mountain bikes. They reached families who had suddenly found themselves without safe drinking water or shelter. Lenovo supported these efforts by sending the first truck of clean water into the region, helping Wine To Water begin their initial distributions at a time when access was nearly impossible.

"The first call I got once I had service was from Lenovo," Mattar recalled. "They said, 'What do you need?' That kind of generosity felt like a giant hug - it reminded us we weren't alone."

Over the following weeks, the work deepened. Wine To Water transitioned from emergency response to long-term recovery, testing water at the tap in rural homes, distributing filters, and repairing wells and spring boxes that serve as critical water sources for many families in the region. They also took steps to offer something less visible but just as vital: safe shelter. With support from partners like Lenovo, they've provided more than 55 tiny homes to families displaced by the storm, offering warmth and security through the winter and beyond.

Technology also played a role in helping people get back on their feet. In partnership with the American Red Cross, Lenovo had previously donated 750 computers through the Red Cross Disaster Responder Program. After Helene, those devices became essential tools in local shelters, helping people find missing family members, access critical services, and stay informed during an uncertain time. The devices also powered Red Cross View, a mapping platform that supports everything from shelter tracking to damage assessments.

"Lenovo helped the Red Cross be prepared before Helene's impact and have been ready to respond ever since," said Rebecca Pittman, Regional Disaster Officer for the American Red Cross. "Having partnerships like the one Red Cross has with Lenovo allows us to be where we are needed, when we are needed."

Another piece of the puzzle was connectivity. Through a partnership with Operation Connect Carolinas, Lenovo donated equipment to help restore internet access in areas where communication had been completely cut off. Staying in touch with emergency services, loved ones, and community networks was and still is key to recovery.

While the road ahead is still long for many in Western North Carolina, what has been clear from the start is the strength of the response. From neighbors helping neighbors, to nonprofits going beyond the last mile, to partners stepping in where they can, recovery is taking shape. It is never easy, and it does not happen overnight. But thanks to the relentless work of organizations like Wine To Water, the Red Cross, and Operation Connect Carolinas, and the resilience of the communities themselves, progress is being made one home, one family, one connection at a time.



