Liberty Helps Australians Access Flexible Home Loan Options

With home loan demand rising year-on-year, Liberty continues to support a range of Australians to enter the property market.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / The Australian Bureau of Statistics has released new Lending Indicators data showing a year-on-year increase in new home loans.

Between the March 2024 and 2025 quarters, owner-occupier home loans rose by 6.0%, while investor home loans jumped by 8.8%.

Although more Australians have secured home loans in this time, many have unique needs and require flexible support to reach their property goals.

As a leading lender, Liberty offers free-thinking home loan solutions to support a diverse range of customers.

Communications Manager, Bernadine Pantarotto says Liberty takes the time to understand each person's situation and is equipped to offer personalised solutions.

"Whether you're a first home buyer, have imperfect credit, variable income, or limited documentation, Liberty is here to help you move forward on your property journey", Ms Pantarotto said.

"As free thinkers, we're proud to offer home loans tailored to real-life needs."

Liberty's suite of residential and investment loan solutions is designed to help more people reach their goals.

The lender offers low deposit home loans to help first-time buyers enter the market, and low doc options that provide greater flexibility for those with different income sources.

Depending on what suits them best, customers could benefit from features like offset accounts, interest-only terms, linked Visa debit cards, redraw facilities, and higher LVRs.

"If you're curious about which home loan features are right for you, chatting with a mortgage broker could be a good first step."

"Your local Liberty Adviser is there to help you explore the options and guide you from application to settlement, and beyond."

Alongside home loans, Liberty also offers flexible personal, car, business, commercial, and SMSF loan solutions.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 27 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

