Liberty Supports Regional Relocation With Flexible Personal Loans

As more Australians seek a lifestyle change, leading non-bank lender Liberty is helping to make regional relocation more accessible through tailored personal loan solutions.

MELBOURNE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / According to research commissioned by the Regional Australia Institute (RAI), the number of city-based Australians considering regional relocation doubled between 2023 and 2024. Key motivators include more affordable housing, closer proximity to nature, and a stronger sense of community.

While the appeal of regional living continues to grow, the upfront costs involved with moving can present challenges. Expenses such as professional movers, temporary accommodation, and immediate home improvements can quickly add up and delay plans.

To help ease this transition, Liberty offers personal loans designed to support Australians in making their move sooner. From covering the cost of movers to setting up a new home, their flexible solutions support individuals and families to pursue their preferred lifestyle without dipping into long-term savings.

"Relocating is both an exciting and demanding experience, and having flexible support can make a real difference," said Bernadine Pantarotto, Communications Manager at Liberty.

"Whether it's covering a holding deposit or the cost of setting up your new space, Liberty offers personal loans that can be tailored to suit customers' unique needs."

With both secured and unsecured personal loan options, Liberty offers competitive rates and fast approvals.

Customers may also benefit from flexible repayment terms and the option of making extra repayments, which can be especially helpful during times of change.

"Whether you're thinking of moving further out or have other exciting plans in mind, we're here to help you explore your options."

In addition to personal loans, Liberty also offers flexible solutions for home, car, business, commercial, and SMSF lending - helping Australians take the next step towards their goals.

"Where other lenders may not take the time to help, we'll work with you to find a practical, personalized solution," Ms Pantarotto said.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 27 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit License 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

