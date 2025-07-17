General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.: Belgian Aircrew Completes MQ-9B Training

GA-ASI's MQ-9B SkyGuardian® Training Was Conducted at Multiple Sites, Including Flight Test & Training Center and Desert Horizon

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / The first Belgian aircrew has completed training to operate the world's leading remotely piloted aircraft (RPA): the MQ-9B SkyGuardian®. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), designer and developer of the MQ-9B, provided the extensive aircrew training that culminated at GA-ASI's Desert Horizon test facility in El Mirage, California, following stops in Belgium and GA-ASI's Flight Test & Training Center in North Dakota.

"Providing all-encompassing training for the aircrews of our customers goes hand in hand with delivering the world's most capable RPA," said GA-ASI President David R. Alexander. "Completing this training ensures that Belgium is ready and able to operate their MQ-9Bs and maximize the benefits that come from long-range, high-endurance RPA."

The scope of the training is focused on the foundational skills required to operate the MQ-9B SkyGuardian air vehicle and its equipment, including the Multi-Spectral Targeting System (MTS), Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), Mission Intelligence Station (MIS), and System for Tasking and Real-Time Exploitation (STARE). Training involves building solid foundations for both normal and emergency operations in Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) systems, instrument flying, and Automatic Takeoff and Landing Capability (ATLC) and more.

The first flight of Belgium's initial MQ-9B aircraft took place in February. That aircraft will soon complete Acceptance Test Procedures and is expected to be in Belgium before the end of September. It's the first of a four-aircraft purchase by the Belgian Ministry of Defence. The Foreign Military Sale to Belgium also includes two Certified Ground Control Stations.

MQ-9B is the world's most advanced RPA system, delivering exceptionally long endurance and range - with ATLC under pole-to-pole SATCOM-only control - and will be able to operate in unsegregated airspace using the GA-ASI-developed Detect and Avoid system. MQ-9B includes the SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian® models, with multiple deliveries made to the U.K.'s Royal Air Force (Protector), as well as orders from Canada, Poland, Japan, Taiwan, India, and the U.S. Air Force in support of the Special Operations Command. MQ-9B has also supported various U.S. Navy exercises, including Northern Edge, Integrated Battle Problem, and Group Sail.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc., is the world's foremost builder of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). Logging more than 8 million flight hours, the Predator® line of UAS has flown for over 30 years and includes MQ-9A Reaper®, MQ-1C Gray Eagle®, MQ-20 Avenger®, and MQ-9B SkyGuardian®/SeaGuardian®. The company is dedicated to providing long-endurance, multi-mission solutions that deliver persistent situational awareness and rapid strike.

